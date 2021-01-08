Jared Gravette: As Auburn struggles, Oats has Tide on the rise

A lot has changed since last March.
During that 10-month stretch, the COVID-19 pandemic has flipped just about every facet of life upside down.
The fortunes of the state’s two biggest college basketball programs have flip-flopped as well.
During the 2018-19 season, Auburn reached the Final Four for the first time in school history. The Tigers carried that momentum into the 2019-20 season, earning a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament as the No. 2 seed. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced the tournament to be canceled after the first round. The NCAA tournament was canceled as well.
While Bruce Pearl’s team was making its historic run to the Final Four, Alabama was searching for a new coach after four middling years under Avery Johnson. The Crimson Tide settled on Nate Oats, who finished his first season in Tuscaloosa with an underwhelming 8-10 mark in SEC play.
Oh, how things have changed since then.
Oats appears to have turned things around in his second season. He has the Crimson Tide sitting atop the SEC standings with a 3-0 conference record.
Alabama isn’t just beating up on bad teams, either. The Crimson Tide went on the road last Saturday and handed then-No. 7 Tennessee its first loss of the season.
On the other hand, nothing has gone right for Auburn this season. The team self-imposed a postseason ban as part of an investigation into bribery charges brought against former assistant coach Chuck Person. Its star recruit, five-star point guard Sharife Cooper, has not suited up this season while waiting to hear from the NCAA on his eligibility status.
On the court, the Tigers have lost their first three conference contests and reside in the basement of the SEC standings.
Auburn is scheduled to host Alabama on Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN2). A win would give the Tigers a much-needed confidence boost, but at this point, it appears Alabama has taken the mantle of the state’s best basketball team.