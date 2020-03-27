Jared Gravette: An assist I'll remember for a lifetime

My childhood best friend was, and always will be, Eddie Sims.
We bonded over sports.
In our younger days, we impersonated our favorite WWE superstars on the trampoline. I can’t count the number of Rock Bottoms I took.
At his house just off of Tyson Road, Eddie and I always pretended to be Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash.
Eddie and I played junior high basketball together at Clay County High School. Eddie was a starter. I was the chubby, unathletic kid on the end of the bench.
But Eddie always had my back.
On one rare occasion, during a blowout, at the end of a game, I actually got some PT. Eddie passed me the ball and let me get a shot up (I honestly don’t remember if it went in, but Eddie always said I knocked it down).
I found out later that our coach had given Eddie strict instructions not to pass me the ball. He did it anyway.
That’s the type of guy he was. He always had a big smile on his face, and made me feel like I mattered.
Eddie passed away Wednesday.
Like many friends do, Eddie and I drifted apart after high school. Hanging out from time to time turned into phone calls every once in a blue moon.
The last time I talked to Eddie was after Kobe Bryant’s death. I called to check on him, because we both loved Kobe. We talked for a few minutes — he’d gotten out his card collection to look at his Kobe Bryant rookie cards. I ended the conversation by letting him know that I loved him.
He said, “I love you, too.”
I already knew that though. I knew it the moment he threw me the ball in junior high.
Rest in peace, Eddie.