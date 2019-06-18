When Ender Inciarte strained his lower back on May 14, the Atlanta Braves sat at 21-21, 3 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East.
Inciarte plays great defense in center field, but he wasn’t getting it done at the plate, hitting just .218 with two home runs and nine RBIs over 40 games at the time of his injury.
Enter Austin Riley.
Even the biggest of Braves’ fans couldn’t have imagined the type of impact Riley — despite hitting 15 home runs in 37 games at Triple-A Gwinnett — would have on the offense.
The slugging third baseman turned left fielder hit nine home runs in his first 18 games. In 31 career games entering Tuesday, Riley had 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. That’s quite the start to a big-league career.
With his bat in the lineup, Atlanta has surged as well. Entering Tuesday, the Braves were 22-9 since Riley’s debut on May 15. That includes a 13-3 mark in June. That June mark includes an 11-game stretch in which the Braves plated 90 runs.
No offense to Inciarte, but Atlanta is a much better team with Riley in the lineup. The Braves entered Tuesday with a 3-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East and have started to look like the class of the division.
That’s good news for all Braves’ fans, but probably not for Inciarte, who will likely find himself on the bench upon his return from the injured list.