Jared Gravette: Acuna's injury the nail in Braves’ coffin

Baseball’s youngest stars were the talk of the town during this week’s MLB All-Star Game.
Aside from the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani — the game’s first two-way All-Star — no two players garnered more attention in Denver than 22-year-old phenoms Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr.
Heck, even Freddie Freeman’s 4-year-old son, Charlie, made it his personal mission to meet Tatis, his favorite player.
Charlie got his wish, by the way. A video of the Padres’ shortstop hugging Freeman’s son was a big hit on social media platforms Monday.
Speaking of big hits, Guerrero had the All-Star Game’s biggest. The Blue Jays’ first baseman blasted a 468-foot home run that helped him earn MVP honors as the American League ran its All-Star Game win streak to eight.
On top of immense talent, Guerrero and Tatis also bring a youthful exuberance to the game, something Braves’ fans know all too well, after watching their own young charismatic superstar — 23-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr. — blossom over the past four seasons.
The fact that Acuna wasn’t able to showcase his abilities this week had to make those same fans sick. His season came to an end Saturday night after he tore his right ACL in a game against the Marlins.
It’s likely the nail in the coffin of what had already been a frustrating season for the Braves.
After winning three straight NL East titles, the team floundered during the first half of the season, never once making it above .500.
To be fair, injuries were a major factor.
Starting pitcher Mike Soroka was expected to return from a torn Achilles in late April, but never made it back. He re-tore his Achilles while walking to the clubhouse at Truist Park last month.
Top prospect Christian Pache was expected to take over in center field, but minor injuries and an inability to hit major league pitching derailed those plans.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud tore a ligament in his left thumb on the first day of May and hasn’t played since, forcing the team to turn to youngster William Contreras, who wasn’t quite ready for the bright lights of the big leagues.
Left Fielder Marcell Ozuna fractured two fingers on his left hand in late May. He was arrested less than a week later on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and family violence against his wife.
Add in the ineptitude of manager Brian Snitker and a shaky bullpen, and it’s been a recipe for disaster.
Things aren’t likely to improve.
Acuna’s injury means the Braves must move forward with just four of the eight position players that started Opening Day.
The infield remains intact with Freeman at first base, Ozzie Albies at second, Austin Riley at third and Dansby Swanson at shortstop. The outfield, however, is a complete disaster. The Braves’ current options there include Ehire Adrianza, Abraham Almonte, Guillermo Heredia, Ender Inciarte and Orland Arcia. Some Triple-A rosters likely have more talent than that.
The Braves (44-45) enter the second half in third place in the NL East, just four games behind the Mets. Unfortunately, their schedule coming out of the break is brutal. They begin with a six-game homestand against the Rays (53-37) and Padres (53-40) before hitting the road for four games against the Phillies (44-44) and five against the Mets (47-40).
By that point, the Braves should have a good idea of whether they want to be buyers or sellers at the August 31 trade deadline.
According to FanGraphs, they currently have just a 7.4 percent chance of making the playoffs with a 0.3 percent chance of winning the World Series.
With those odds, selling veterans like Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly certainly sounds like the responsible thing to do.
Sometimes it just isn’t your year.