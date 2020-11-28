Iron Bowl 2020: Live updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 22 Auburn

The Iron Bowl is today at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban isn't here, but we are.
Follow our updates. For the latest ones, go to the bottom.
NCAA rules say Saban can’t be in contact with his team or coaches beginning 90 minutes before kickoff until the game is finished. Saban is home after testing positive for COVID-19. Appearing on ESPN’s College GameDay this morning by video conferencing, Saban acknowledged he’s not a fan on that rule.
“It’s a bit of a punishment for having an illness. But it’s one of those little things we all have to do (because of COVID-19) that have unintended consequences.”
We'll have updates from today's game as we go.
12:48 p.m.: Bear Bryant retired with a 19-6 record against Auburn while coaching at Alabama. Only two of his successors have winning records against the Tigers.
One, of course, is Nick Saban, who is 8-5. The other is Gene Stallings, who was 5-2 in 1990-96. Stallings' 1992 team won a national championship.
So, will today's game count on Saban's record, even though he isn't here?
The NCAA says it's up to the school. The University of Alabama's athletics communications department has indicated this game will belong to Saban. Either way, Steve Sarkisian will manage the team today as well as call plays in his role as offensive coordinator. Sarkisian was head coach at Washington (2009-13) and Southern California (2014-15).
2:23 p.m.: They're introducing the starting lineups, and the Alabama starters include tight end Morris Forristall and receiver Slade Bolden. Forristall missed last week's win over Kentucky because of a variety of injuries, and Bolden hurt his ankle in that one.
2:27 p.m.: Photo of Sarkisian taking a walk on the turf during pregame warmups.
2:30 p.m.: When Auburn arrived earlier, the team gathered at midfield for a prayer.
2:39 p.m.: Auburn won the coin toss and elected to receive. Perhaps because the Tigers didn't want Alabama's explosive offense to have the ball first in their own stadium?
First half
--Auburn star running back Tank Bigsby, who was hurt last week against Tennessee, didn't start today, but he was in the game on Auburn's second offensive series. His carries on that series gained 1 and 3 yards.
--Alabama strikes first. Mac Jones to DeVonta Smith, who was in a different zip code, which makes sense because two different zip codes cover the Alabama campus. That went for 66 yards and a touchdown. Alabama up 7-0 with 5:10 to go in the first quarter.
--End of the first quarter. Alabama up 7-0. Tide has 103 yards, and 92 are on two passes to DeVonta Smith. Auburn has struggled to move the ball: three series, three first downs.
--Mac Jones to John Metchie for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Alabama up 14-0 with 14:04 to play in the first half. Pretty routine start for Alabama.
--According to VegasInsider.com, the betting line ended with Alabama by 24.5.
--Anders Carlson hits a 47-yard field goal for Auburn. Tide still up 14-3 with 8:51 to play. Big play of the drive: a fumble that was overturned on replay. Anthony Schwartz caught a 13-yard pass from Bo Nix on third-and-10. He lost the ball, but the replay official ruled his knee already was down.
--Mac Jones to tight end Jahleel Billingsley for a 24-yard touchdown pass. That's Billingsley's first collegiate touchdown. Alabama up 21-3 with 6:24 left in the half. We're still waiting to see if Morris Forristall is going to play.
--Awful last drive of the first half for Auburn. Seth Williams dropped a sure touchdown pass. The series ended with Alabama's Malachi Moore intercepting Bo Nix. Alabama up 21-3 at halftime.
--At halftime for Auburn, Bo Nix has completed 12 of 21 passes for 96 yards. Tank Bigsby, who's going to be a star, has only 33 rushing yards on 10 carries as Alabama has done a good job of not allowing him much space. Seth Williams has two catches for 13 yards.
--For Alabama, Mac Jones has completed 9 of 13 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. Najee Harris has 25 rushing yards on five carries. DeVonta smith has four catches for 104 yards.
--More halftime notes: For Auburn, offensive lineman Austin Troxell was a first-time starter. ... In Alabama's last 16 quarters, it has allowed only 23 points. ... Alabama's Malachi Moore already has three interceptions this season.
--Alabama receives to open the second half, but Auburn forces a punt. The Tigers drive and get a 45-yard field goal by Anders Carlson. Alabama still up 21-6 with 10:36 to play in the third quarter.
--Alabama up 28-6 on DeVonta Smith's 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Mac Jones' fourth touchdown pass of the day. Smith has five catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns.