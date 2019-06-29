As the Heisman Trophy race reminded us a year ago, it may start before the season begins, but a victory isn't safe until after the league championship games.
Oklahoma's Kyler Murray's late charge gave him the trophy, and he deserved it. Murray put together the best year from start to finish.
Who'll win this year? Here are five guys to watch in the 2019 Heisman balloting.
1. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Tagovailoa, a junior, was the favorite for much of the season, then lost his lead to Murray's strong finish. Tagovailoa got hurt in the SEC Championship Game, which cost him his best shot at taking the award.
This year? At least one sports book has Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as the preseason favorite, but with Tagovailoa's set of receivers, a fairly forgiving schedule and the momentum from a year ago, it's fair to put him on top for now.
2. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
Lawrence, a sophomore, played his best game of last season in the national title game win over Alabama, but even before then, he showed himself to be an ultra-talented passer.
He threw 30 touchdown passes a year ago and was intercepted only once.
Regardless of whether he wins a Heisman Trophy, his best days might come in pro football. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. calls him the most NFL-ready and clear-cut best quarterback prospect at the moment. It's hard to argue with that.
3. Justin Herbert, Oregon
Entering his fourth year as a starter, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound quarterback might be the best player you really don't know much about.
He has thrown for 7,070 yards and 63 touchdowns. He has thrown a touchdown in 29 straight games, which is the longest streak nationally.
The drawback to Herbert is that we won't hear much about him, as Oregon isn't expected to be a championship contender. The Ducks, coached by former Alabama assistant Mario Cristobal, were a solid 9-4 last year but nobody's picking them to be a playoff team in 2019. Also, playing on the West Coast is a disadvantage, too. Not everyone will stay up on Saturday night to watch him play.
You'll hear more about him at draft time next spring, as NFL teams love him.
4. Jake Fromm, Georgia
A junior, Fromm gets plenty of respect nationally, but it never seems as if anyone puts him in the total elite category.
He was fifth nationally in passing efficiency, but Georgia doesn't throw enough for him to put up truly astonishing numbers.
The team accomplishments are going to matter most for Fromm. He played well against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game last year, but Georgia lost. He was solid in the Sugar Bowl against Texas, where he played better than another Heisman candidate, Sam Ehlinger, but that doesn't matter because Georgia lost.
If the Bulldogs put down Alabama for the league title this year, and Fromm plays a big role in doing it, he could sneak into the top three of Heisman voting.
5. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The Heisman essentially is a quarterback award, certainly, but if a running back could crash the voting, how about Taylor?
The junior has rushed for 4,171 yards and scored 29 touchdowns in 27 career games. He led the nation last year in carries (307) and rushing yards (2,194).
He can't afford a game this season like he had against Northwestern a year ago. He rushed 11 times for 46 yards in the upset loss. He lost two fumbles, including one in the third quarter to set up Northwestern points. Taylor got the ball only once after that.
Like any Heisman hopeful, he needs his team to have a big year — Wisconsin went only 8-5 last year and wasn't in the Big Ten hunt. In a sense, it's unfair that the award seems to go to the best performer from the top three or four teams.