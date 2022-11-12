 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Young rallies, defense recovers and Bama turns the tables on Ole Miss

Alabama vs. Ole Miss

 Crimson Tide Photos

Alabama’s magical mystery road tour continued Saturday, making for spellbinding television once again.

But the goal this time was quite different.