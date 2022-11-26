 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doug Segrest: Young exits Iron Bowl with a one final masterpiece for Crimson Tide

Alabama vs. Auburn

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022.

 Crimson Tide Photos

With seemingly nothing to play for, Alabama played like it had nothing to lose.

Looking at times more like the team that began the season atop all the polls, seventh-ranked Alabama closed out the regular season with a comfortable 49-27 victory against Auburn.