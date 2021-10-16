Doug Segrest: With a win over Arkansas, Auburn’s season trajectory changes for the better

In the middle of a chaotic college football season, Auburn took a road trip to the far reaches of the SEC West to shake things up some more.
And, this time, Bryan Harsin’s team brought something extra.
Start with a receiving corps, mostly AWOL this season. Add an oft-maligned offensive line that provided its quarterback a clean pocket most of the day. Add some critical defensive stops, and you had the perfect recipe for Auburn’s 38-23 upset of No. 17 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.
How big a win was it? Auburn’s sixth straight in the series left the Tigers tied for first place in the SEC West — at least for a few hours.
And in the process Bo Nix destroyed a meme. You know the one, “I’m focused. I’m having fun.” Because he was. He did.
Simply put, this was his best performance of the season. Forget the pair of 60-point starts to the season against overmatched foes. This came against a defensive-minded foe that reached the AP top 10 before getting smacked down by Georgia.
Nix threw for 292 yards, easily his season best, completing 21 of 26 passes and accounting for three scores. And with the game on the line, and Auburn trying to expand on an eight-point lead, he directed the Tigers on a soul-draining drive that ate clock and put the game out of reach. Perhaps his two most critical plays on the day came not courtesy of his right arm. Instead, he used his feet, faking a reverse and running to move the chains on a critical third-and-three.
Then he delivered the knockout punch taking a quarterback draw into the end zone.
The signs of what was to come were there from the start as Auburn aired things out from the start. With Nix going 5-for-5 through the air, the Tigers drove 75 yards in just six plays to open the game with the lead.
With Nix looking comfortable in the pocket and throwing lasers, the lead expanded to 14-3, with Auburn looking to pad the advantage just before halftime. But that’s when the Tigers got too greedy.
Looking for his receiver down the sideline, Nix threw another laser when he needed air underneath. Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown left no room for compromise, intercepting the ball and snuffing the drive.
To make matters worse, Arkansas responded with a 12-play drive. K.J. Jefferson found Treylon Burks for an 11-yard scoring pass, then opened the second half in similar fashion with a 30-yard score.
Momentum gone.
Then the Auburn defense went to work. With Arkansas still leading 17-14, but backed up near the goal line, Derrick Hall blindsided Jefferson to pop the ball loose. Marcus Harris pounced on it for the recovery, reclaiming Auburn’s lead and flipping Big Mo again.
Arkansas wasn’t going to be deterred. But when a reply drive stalled in Auburn territory, the Razorbacks gambled on 4th-and-short and got rebuffed. On the very next snap, Nix dropped back, went deep and gave Demetris Robertson the air he needed to run under a 71-yard touchdown pass – and away from two defenders.
Robertson, the Georgia transfer, had his biggest game since arriving on The Plains — two catches for 81 yards. Shedrick Jackson added a career-best five catches for 61 yards. Sophomore Ja’Varrius Johnson also had a 39-yard catch, the longest of his career, and his first touchdown catch.
That’s the highlight of a receiving corps that hasn’t been much of a factor since early September.
Yes, Auburn’s life on top in the SEC West may be short-lived. Still, the key takeaway is the season trajectory has changed. Auburn supplanted Arkansas as the West’s darkhorse. And an October that once caused doom and gloom looks manageable — even encouraging.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.