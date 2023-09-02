 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doug Segrest: Welcome back Auburn, we missed you

Auburn football

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the UMass Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

 Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

We’ve seen what Hugh Freeze could do recruiting high school prospects and remaking the roster via the transfer portal.

We’ve heard him talk about returning Auburn to prominence, stirring an enthusiasm we haven’t seen on The Plains in recent years.