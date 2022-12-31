 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Turns out Tide won Sugar Bowl when Young, Anderson opted all in

Alabama vs. Kansas State

Alabama against Kansas State at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022. Photo by Jeff Hanson

 Jeff Hanson

Bryce Young finished the game on the Superdome sideline, exactly where most people expected him to be a month ago by the time the Sugar Bowl rolled around.

But for better than three quarters, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner cemented his legacy in ways only Bryce Young could, leading fifth-ranked Alabama to a 45-20 rout of No. 9 Kansas State.