Doug Segrest: Tide spoils Texas' diabolical plan to take over the world – for now

Alabama vs. Texas

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against Texas at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX on Saturday, Sep 10, 2022.

 Crimson Tide Photos

Repeat after me: there is no conspiracy. Texas has never hidden its intention to take over the SEC (and, thus, the college football world) for years to come.

It’s just that no one expected this nefarious plan to be years ahead of schedule.