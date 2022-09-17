 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Tide avenges ULM loss from long ago, yet something’s amiss

Alabama teaser

Bryant-Denny Stadium.

 Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

The lead was comfortable, even if the performance didn’t match. Just a week after a near loss at Texas, No. 2 Alabama was well out in front.

But something was lacking.