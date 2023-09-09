Doug Segrest: Texas is back – and this time we mean it

Go ahead and say it: Texas. Is. Back.
A year before becoming an official member of the Southeastern Conference, the 11th-ranked Longhorns made a statement from coast to coast by going in and upsetting No. 3 Alabama 34-24 on Saturday night.
The offseason buildup gave this one a Game of the Year vibe, and it lived up to the hoopla, although seemingly from a different era. In a first half that featured offensive struggles, defensive stands and stellar kicking, it was more reminiscent of an era when Texas last ventured into Bryant-Denny Stadium in 1902.
That’s right — 100 and Mark Ingram years ago.
Texas won that one 10-0, and after dominating the first half Saturday night it looked like the Longhorns would keep Bama out of the end zone again until the teams time warped into the 21st century, finishing with a flurry of touchdowns.
Alabama seemingly seized momentum — and finally found the end zone — at the end of the third quarter on a 49-yard Jalen Milroe to Jermaine Burton touchdown pass, Quinn Ewers worked to reverse the outcome with the ease of a video gamer. Thus, Alabama’s only lead of the night would be short lived.
That’s because Ewers needed just three passes and a pass interference call to surge the Longhorns 75 yards downfield and back in front, 20-16. When the Texas defense snuffed Alabama’s immediate reply with an interception and long run, Texas pushed the lead to 11 with a 5-yard touchdown run from Jonathon Brooks.
In 15 seconds of game time, Texas had erased Alabama’s momentum.
Alabama’s Milroe lacks Ewers’ experience, but in just his third start he’s turned a bad snap into an art form. In last week’s season opener, he scooped a ball to run in for a touchdown. This time, he responded to Ewers’ heroics by scooping and tossing a 39-yard scoring pass to tight end Amari Niblack.
But there was no stopping Ewers, who needed less than 3 minutes to push the lead back to double digits.
He finished with 349 yards and three touchdowns passing and heads back home a realistic Heisman Trophy frontrunner.
Faster than sideline visitor Matthew McConaughey could say “alright” three times in a row, Texas accomplished something no one had since Joe Burrow and LSU won here four years ago, ending Alabama’s 21-game Bryant-Denny winning streak.
Also gone: Alabama’s 57-game regular-season winning streak against non-conference foes.
We’ve heard the “Texas is Back” for a decade-and-a-half. This time, it seems real.
Former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has elevated the program since leaving Tuscaloosa for Austin, from close calls to a team that can finish emphatically in one of college football’s most difficult environments.
Most impressive of all: Texas surpassed the hype this time. This was no fluke. Texas was the better team for 60 minutes.
The bigger question is where Alabama goes from here.
This Alabama team had more questions going into the season than any in recent memory. Texas’ destruction only amplified the concerns.
Remember, after Alabama beat Texas for the 2009 BCS title, Texas wandered the football wilderness for years. Don’t expect the same freefall for the Tide now that the tables have turned. Nick Saban has a habit of turning downfalls into resurrections.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.