Doug Segrest: Robinson, Tide defense drop the hammer on Rebels

Lane Kiffin dropped the mic. Nick Saban dropped the hammer.
In a battle of Top 12 teams, Kiffin told a television audience “to get your popcorn ready” before tossing a CBS headset to the turf. Then his 12th-ranked Rebels offense took the opening kickoff, consumed clock and real estate with an impressive drive -- only to come up short on a fourth-down gambit at the Alabama 6-yard line.
So much for drama and popcorn concessions.
Top-ranked Alabama scored on five of its first six possessions while its defense went from giving to greedy, propelling the Crimson Tide to a dominant 42-21 victory.
For all the game-week fretting – will this be the time a former Saban assistant finally gets the upper hand on the maestro?!? – the answer, once again, was, are you serious?
Saban is now 24-0 against former proteges turned nemeses. And if you didn’t see it coming. Vegas did. Oddsmakers opened the week posting Alabama as a 20-point favorite, daring money to move in favor of Kiffin’s Rebels.
A year ago, these two teams set a slew of SEC records in Alabama’s 63-48 shootout victory. With the action moved from Oxford to Tuscaloosa, defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s unit forced Ole Miss to fire nothing but blanks until the game was out of reach.
Heisman Candidate quarterback Matt Corral was efficient when time allowed, particularly with quick slants. But Alabama’s front six had him running for cover most of the day while making the Rebels one dimensional.
Kiffin didn’t back down from the challenge. Ole Miss came in having converted 12 of 14 on fourth downs. But a 2-for-5 effort in the first half led to three turnovers on downs, with Alabama responding with a touchdown each time. Add a fumble when Phidarian Mathis knocked the ball out of Corral’s grasp, and Alabama’s 28-0 lead at intermission was built solely on Rebel largesse.
Where Ole Miss searched in vain for balance Alabama established it from the start, pounding running back Brian Robinson into the meat of the defense for chain-moving gains. The move not only gave Ole Miss more to worry about, but it was effective in keeping Corral and Co. on the sideline – and the Tide defense comfortably rested.
Robinson, a fifth-year senior, ripped off a career-best 171 yards rushing with four touchdowns.
And while Corral had to deal with constant harassment, Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young mostly dealt with pristine pockets. When there was an exception, he just darted deftly to safer ground, eyes up, to find an open receiver.
Alabama led by five touchdowns before Ole Miss finally found the end zone. Yet despite the debacle, the Rebels may still be the second-best team in the SEC West until someone proves otherwise.
But on this day, the Rebels were flat thanks to Golding’s defense.
And the popcorn was inedible.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.