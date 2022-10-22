 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Once again, Mississippi State pays the price for an Alabama loss

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the end zone against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022.

It’s a tale as old as a time: Alabama loses a regular-season game, then bounces back decisively the next week against Mississippi State.

Sixth-ranked Alabama defeated the No. 24 Bulldogs 30-6 Saturday for homecoming, marking the third such time in four seasons State paid the price the weeks after a Crimson Tide stumble.