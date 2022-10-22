Doug Segrest: Once again, Mississippi State pays the price for an Alabama loss

It’s a tale as old as a time: Alabama loses a regular-season game, then bounces back decisively the next week against Mississippi State.
Sixth-ranked Alabama defeated the No. 24 Bulldogs 30-6 Saturday for homecoming, marking the third such time in four seasons State paid the price the weeks after a Crimson Tide stumble.
That’s how the football gods roll, Tide.
While this one didn’t go to meltdown status, it was still the decisive decision we’ve come to expect when Mike Leach’s team comes to Tuscaloosa.
Saturday, the Tide rediscovered cornerback Eli Ricks and a rejuvenated secondary while, on offense, Bryce Young did typical Bryce Young things to take any mystery away.
Just a week after getting pillaged by Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and playmaking receiver Jalin Hyatt, the Tide faced the Air Raid led by State’s underrated aerialist, Will Rogers. But instead of a repeat performance, the Tide forced Rogers to settle for underneath routes. Even then, it seemed every receiver was glued to a Tide defender.
Tide defenders broke up 15 passes, with Ricks, the occasionally seen LSU transfer making his first start in Tuscaloosa, and Kool-Aid McKinstry leading the way with four each against receivers who were a tier or two below Hyatt. Add the Tide’s ability to stuff the run while pressuring Rogers, and it was a lockdown performance that played more to the norm.
Call it a flashback to 2012.
As a result, Mississippi State consumed clock and moved chains, but only threatened to reach the end zone twice, extending its touchdown futility streak against Alabama to 14 quarters dating back to a first-quarter score in 2019. The streak was finally broken on the game’s final play.
Meanwhile, the Tide offense was more opportunistic than explosive, scoring on four consecutive first-half possessions to put this one on ice early.
Against a Mississippi State defense that shut down the running game, the Tide went pass happy. Young threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns in his second game back from a shoulder sprain that sidelined him against Texas A&M.
But after building the four-score lead, Alabama seemed to lose focus.
And that’s a concern going forward.
While there was great hysteria following the loss at Tennessee on a walk-off field goal, Alabama’s goals remain dead ahead. Getting to Atlanta isn’t a given, but if you’re a bettor, the odds favor a return.
Alabama gets an open week before returning to play Nov. 5 at LSU in a game that will likely be a primetime telecast. That now looks like Alabama’s biggest challenge before Atlanta, thanks to LSU’s impressive 45-20 smackdown of No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.
What we know about Alabama is this: when the Crimson Tide plays its game in crisp fashion, it’s CFP worthy. The Tide played its game Saturday night, more as the boa constrictor than the antelope.
But road trips the last two seasons have been adventures. With a full house at Tiger Stadium, fueled by jambalaya, bourbon and walls of sound cascading all around, Alabama must earn its way back into the conversation as a national title contender.