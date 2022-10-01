 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Milroe, Gibbs run wild as Tide turns an upset bid into a rout

Jalen Milroe

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs the ball against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR on Saturday, Oct 1, 2022.

 Kent Gidley

Alabama ventured to the fringe of the Ozark Mountains on a mission of self-discovery Saturday afternoon. That wasn’t the plan, of course.

But having seen a sizable lead evaporate, and with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young converted to sideline cheerleader because of injury, the second-ranked Crimson Tide was on the verge of an epic collapse.