Doug Segrest: LSU steals one from Auburn on the Plains

Auburn has found its identity: a strong first half followed by a second-half disappearing act. And, yet a way to nearly turn everything around in the end.
Somehow, LSU forced two turnovers in the final five minutes to seal a 21-17, come-from-behind victory on the Plains Saturday night.
Familiar refrain, yes. But, along the way, we saw incredible growth from the Auburn Tigers.
Start with Robby Ashford, who celebrated his 20th birthday in front of a packed house. In just his second start at quarterback, he cracked 300 yards passing, throwing from the pocket and, more often, on the run with better accuracy. He even managed a reverse throwback for a big gainer.
He’s no longer a run-only threat with a limited playbook. The future is promising.
We saw the most aggressive play calling yet from offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau. He found a rhythm that Auburn has lacked all season, and the Tigers responded with seven plays over 20 yards. But he also got too bold. With Auburn rallying early in the fourth quarter, a reverse pass blew up, turning into an ill-fated interception that squelched Auburn’s momentum.
Meanwhile, the much-maligned offensive line, three centers into the season, made massive strides both in terms of protection and run blocking. Could the move of veteran guard Brandon Council to center be the biggest difference maker of the season?
As for the fast start, Auburn dominated the first half, jumping ahead 17-0. Ashford keyed the ignition with a 53-yard touchdown strike to Ja’Varrius Johnson barely two minutes into the game.
Ashford’s second touchdown pass, an 18-yarder to Camden Brown, opened the second quarter. And, just five minutes later, Anders Carlson nailed a 29-yard field goal.
But while Auburn would continue to move the ball, they wouldn’t find the end zone again. The homestanding Tigers just couldn’t finish.
There were opportunities, including the ill-fated Koy Moore trick-play pass. And, with just over two minutes left, with Auburn driving for a shot at the go-ahead touchdown, Ashford fired a bullet to Moore only to have LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. steal it away.
Forget Where’s Waldo. The conversation the next week will be about when Bryan Harsin gets a big, BIG check to go away. Right now, Mercury is in retrograde, and a change seems a certainty. Especially with top-ranked Georgia, fresh off two lackluster performances, next on the schedule.
But if the past two weeks are evident, Harsin hasn’t quit, and his team hasn’t given up on him — or on the season. Auburn stands 3-2 after opening the season with five home games, which most clear-eyed speculators viewed as the most likely outcome.
Neither has the fan base bailed. Jordan-Hare Stadium was striped Saturday night by a crowd wearing coordinating colors, vocalizing their joy and despair while raising the game’s intensity.
If Missouri gifted Auburn a win a week ago, LSU snatched one away Saturday evening like a thief in the night. This wasn’t about a collapse. Auburn outgained LSU 438-270.
Instead, it was about a larcenous act from an SEC peer that just happens to be coached by a future Hall of Fame coach, Brian Kelly. He’s got a track record of getting tight wins.
So, we leave you with this truth: believe it or not, Auburn got better.
Alas, that won’t turn down the heat on Auburn’s head man.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.