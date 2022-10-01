 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: LSU steals one from Auburn on the Plains

Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin high fives fans during tiger walk before the game between Auburn and LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn has found its identity: a strong first half followed by a second-half disappearing act. And, yet a way to nearly turn everything around in the end.

Somehow, LSU forced two turnovers in the final five minutes to seal a 21-17, come-from-behind victory on the Plains Saturday night.