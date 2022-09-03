Doug Segrest: Harsin goes bold — but who’s his starting quarterback now?

Bryan Harsin has nothing to lose, and he coached that way Saturday night.
Months after surviving a coup, one that incredibly assailed his character without a whiff of proof, Harsin began his second season as Auburn’s football coach with derring-do.
Instead of going with the anticipated Texas A&M transfer, Zach Calzada at quarterback, he opened a do-or-die season with (yawn) T.J. Finley. And when Auburn faced its first adversity of the season, a second series backed up 7 yards from its own end zone, he brought in his new backup QB, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, to extricate the Tigers from danger.
The message from the opening kick: The 2022 Tigers are his team, coached his way. Damn the consequences.
The first-half results were quite impressive.
Finley, the not-ready-for-prime time backup a year ago to Bo Nix, we were told, is much improved. He spent the offseason becoming a team leader, absorbing the playbook with the ferocity of a grad student, improving his mechanics.
He showed that on his fifth throw of the night, going up top to Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 37-yard score.
Then there was Ashford, the former Hoover High two-sport star who spent two years at Oregon — never to rise higher than third on the depth chart. He made his first appearance four snaps into the game and ran a keeper for 9 yards. Then, after Auburn culminated the opening drive with a crisp touchdown march, he reappeared to start the second possession and promptly zipped 49 yards into enemy territory to kick start another scoring session.
Starting a new season with low expectations, Auburn looked crisp in a 42-16 opening night rout of overmatched Mercer.
The rout was expected. But how Auburn went about business was the unknown. Instead of just pounding the ball and leaning on the 1-2 punch of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, Finley and Ashford led the way. The result: a calm, confident and efficient opening half.
Harsin wasted little time utilizing both quarterbacks in the same package. It came in the second quarter, on a reverse option pitch. Finley handed off to Ashford, in motion from the edge, who then pitched to Bigsby for a neat little 21-yard game.
That came just two plays after Finley served as the lead blocker on a Johnson reverse.
Now, let’s take a step back. Auburn came into the game with a five-game losing streak, a rarity down on The Plains. Mercer came in ranked 14th in the first regular season FCS poll.
And after jumping to the 28-0 first-half lead, the Tigers regressed on offense. After completing 8 of his first 9 passes, Finley regressed, as well. A throw into traffic was picked off, setting up Mercer’s first touchdown. Then, his third pass of the second half was underthrown and likewise intercepted.
That brought Ashford back in, and he delivered with a deep strike to Johnson on a post down the middle to reignite the scoring.
After a 90-minute weather delay, Bigsby provided the final offensive highlight, going 39 yards on the first play after the game’s resumption.
Our biggest takeaways: Ashford’s athleticism was a revelation. Finley, at times, looked much improved but still made some flabbergasting decisions. And the Auburn defense, which we haven’t even mentioned, was downright dominant.
This is Harsin’s team. He’s a grinder. He’s going to win or lose doing what he’s most comfortable doing.
But he may now have an uncomfortable decision to make. Given Ashford’s strong debut, is it too early to shuffle the quarterback depth chart?