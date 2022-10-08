 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Georgia is still finding itself — but Auburn can’t take advantage

Auburn vs. Georgia

Oct 8, 2022; Athens, GA, USA; Donovan Kaufman (1) tackles the Georgia Ladd McConkey during the game between Auburn and Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Georgia’s national title hangover arrived late but continues to be a killer concern, and the Auburn defense took advantage Saturday afternoon

Stetson Bennett won a national title a year ago, rallying the Bulldogs in the national title game. But for most of the day against Auburn, he once again looked like a walk-on, fourth-string, Plan D quarterback as the South’s oldest rivalry resumed its acquaintance.