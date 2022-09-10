 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doug Segrest: Finley surges and Auburn follows as Tigers rally to beat San Jose State

Tank Bigsby

Tank Bigsby (4) gets stopped by the San Jose State defense during the game between Auburn and San Jose State at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

All T.J. Finley needed Saturday night was a little confidence boost. A chance to turn a little adversity into opportunity.

With Auburn struggling early against visiting San Jose State, Auburn’s Quarterback 1A found a glimmer of hope on a fourth-down gambit.