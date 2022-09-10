Doug Segrest: Finley surges and Auburn follows as Tigers rally to beat San Jose State

All T.J. Finley needed Saturday night was a little confidence boost. A chance to turn a little adversity into opportunity.
With Auburn struggling early against visiting San Jose State, Auburn’s Quarterback 1A found a glimmer of hope on a fourth-down gambit.
Finley eluded a potential sack and spotted a wide-open John Samuel Shenker, who did the rest — finding the first-down sticks in that mysterious part of the field known as San Jose State territory.
A little spark. A deft execution. And Auburn was able to begin grinding out a 24-16 victory over the Spartans.
If coach Bryan Harsin was bold in last week’s season-opening win, Auburn opted more for an old-school approach in Week 2 of a five-game homestand. Mixing occasional Finley rollouts with a clock-turning running game, the Tigers surged in the second half after a lifeless opening quarter.
Things began changing midway through the second quarter,when true freshman running back Damari Alston ripped off a 35-yard run to get Auburn across midfield for the first time. After Finley converted on fourth down, the Tigers turned to a steady diet of running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter to slowly take control.
Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Auburn finally seized the lead in the third quarter — with Finley again converting on fourth down — to score the next 10 points.
Harsin remains committed to a two-quarterback system thus far. We didn’t see much of Quarterback 1B, Robby Ashford, after he underthrew for a first-half interception. But after San Jose State’s veteran quarterback Chevan Cordeiro engineered a scoring drive to cut the margin to 17-13 in the fourth quarter, Harsin called on Ashford again.
He responded with a 30-yard keeper to ignite the next scoring drive.
It was a spark, but early results of the two-quarterback system are inconclusive. Finley took the biggest step forward Saturday, looking much better as the game went on. He finished up what Ashford started on Auburn’s final score of the night, hitting Ja’Varrius Johnson for a 24-yard gain, then crashing in on a keeper of his own.
Quarterback isn’t the only concern. The Auburn defense didn’t give up big plays but suffered a thousand cuts along the way. And with a chance to deliver a haymaker late, the defense allowed San Jose to threaten one final time. In all, three quarterbacks played Saturday, and San Jose State’s Cordeiro was the most consistent.
Maybe this time next week we will have a better feel for what’s in store this fall. Certainly, a win on the third Saturday of September can change the season trajectory.
Until then, Auburn remains an enigma.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.