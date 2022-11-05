 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Daniels tops Young as Tide can’t escape the ire of the Tigers

Alabama vs. LSU

Alabama takes the field against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022.

 Kent Gidley

Once upon a time, in a galaxy not so far away, geography didn’t matter.

Nick Saban could load his Alabama team on a plane, fly anywhere, and turn a hostile stadium into a rapidly emptying cavern by the second half.