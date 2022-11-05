Doug Segrest: Daniels tops Young as Tide can’t escape the ire of the Tigers

Once upon a time, in a galaxy not so far away, geography didn’t matter.
Nick Saban could load his Alabama team on a plane, fly anywhere, and turn a hostile stadium into a rapidly emptying cavern by the second half.
Alas, those days are fleeting memories.
Just as it did in Austin and Knoxville, sixth-ranked Alabama headed into raucous Baton Rouge Saturday night in the latest test of survival.
Instead, 10th-ranked LSU survived, beating sixth-ranked Alabama 32-31 in overtime, to dash the Crimson Tide’s hopes of a College Football Playoff return while keeping its only improbable dream alive.
As good as Young is, the Alabama quarterback carries a burden no 21-year-old should have to deal with on a weekly basis. And the burden is that Young isn’t merely the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, he must carry an offense.
Unfortunately, Alabama’s road woes go even deeper. Unforced turnovers. Penalties by the bushel. And just an absence of the Alabama mystique that left Alabama with no room for a misstep.
While Alabama is uncharacteristically vulnerable, LSU looks much like the LSU of old under first-year coach Brian Kelly, who left the stability and history of Notre Dame for the dog-eat-dog world of the SEC West.
Right now, LSU is eating.
They claimed sole possession of the West Saturday night with Young’s oldest rival, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Together, the Southern California natives turned a defensive struggle into “Can You Top This” of old elementary school nemeses.
Thankfully for LSU, Daniels and LSU went last.
But not without a late flurry from Young.
Down 14-9 to open the fourth quarter, Alabama turned to Jahmyr Gibbs to power a drive that led to the Tide’s first touchdown of the night and a 15-14 lead.
Meanwhile, an Alabama defense that’s been besmirched most of the season managed to keep Daniels, from working his free-lance magic most of the night. Contained to the pocket, he was good but harried thanks to heavy pressure that resulted in six sacks.
Yet, Daniels escaped long enough to ignite a drive that led to a go-ahead field goal and a 17-15 lead with 6:52 remaining.
Flashback to Southern California, where the two QBs were youth league rivals. Just like Daniels, Young wasn’t done. He pulled off a Harry Houdini escape on a third-and-10, avoiding sacks twice to buy time for Ja’Corey Brooks to sneak past coverage. Young launched, Brooks caught the pass and maybe, just maybe, the road magic was back.
Not yet. Daniels escaped for another big gain before finding Mason Taylor in the back of the end zone for another go-ahead touchdown. With a mere 1:47 left, Alabama put the heavy burden on Young’s back.
Again, he delivered, of course, leading Alabama downfield far enough for Will Reichard to deliver a game-tying, 46-yard field goal with just 21 seconds left.
When Roydell Williams crashed in from the 1 in overtime, it was up to the Alabama defense, which played so well for 45 minutes, to finish things off. Instead, Daniels went 25 yards on LSU’s first offensive snap of overtime – showing fans of the Pac 12 After Dark what the fuss was about before he left Arizona for the Bayou.
But Kelly, who stated his goal was to beat Nick Saban, did just that. Instead of kicking a point after to force another OT, he rolled Daniels out for the game-winning conversion.
Now, the question for Alabama: With no national title left to play for, can the Tide turn 2022 into another 2010 or 2019 and return to prominence next season? Only if Alabama can regain the road warrior mentality.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.