 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doug Segrest: Cancel the QB apocalypse warning — Milroe looks good for Tide

MFB

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) leads team onto the field against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023.

 Crimson Tide Photos

The secret had been guarded for months, so much so that no rival entity could uncover what Nick Saban and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had in mind.

At least until fourth-ranked Alabama took the field Saturday night. Turns out the secret was what everyone expected.