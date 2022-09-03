Doug Segrest: Break out the rat poison: Bama’s back with a vengeance

Bryce Young, who you might have heard is pretty good, accounted for six touchdowns in a blink over a half of play.
A new class of wide receiving talent acquitted itself quite well.
And a defense anchored by Will Anderson, Henry To’oto’o and Jordan Battle played shut-down defense.
Eschewing the normal big-name/neutral-site opener, preseason No. 1 Alabama kicked off 2022 in the loud, LED-lit confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 55-0 thumping of Utah State.
Cupcake? Not quite.
Utah State beat the likes of Washington State, San Diego State and bowl foe Oregon State a year ago en route to an 11-3 season, matching the school record for wins in 100 seasons of competition. And in Dusty Bonner, a six-year journeyman quarterback, its offense was triggered by a four-year starter who once led Aggies coach Blake Anderson’s attack at Arkansas State.
Yet none of that mattered.
Alabama matched the Vegas line (41 points) by half. And after Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, tossed his fifth touchdown to open the second half Nick Saban was emptying the bench like the final minutes of A-Day.
You can argue Georgia’s 49-3 rout of Oregon on Saturday was more impressive, given the competition. But the Tide did little to dampen expectations that are so high Saban broke out with his first “rat poison” rant Thursday.
The TDs notwithstanding, Young’s numbers were merely solid — 18 of 28 passing for 195 yards with an additional 100 yards via his legs. But he worked with unexpected pressure, a sign that Alabama’s offensive line may still be a concern.
All this while working on real-game timing with a new trio of frontline receivers.
Jermaine Burton, the Georgia transfer, is a Southern Cal native — like Young. He caught two scoring passes. So did first-time starter Traeshon Holden, now the Tide’s most veteran receiver. Kobe Prentice, the freshman from Calera and a surprise starter, didn’t make it to end zone but did find time to gather five catches for 60 yards.
Meanwhile, the latest addition to a deep stable of running backs, Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, quietly averaged 10 yards a touch.
But it’s the defense that should have fans salivating.
Start with Anderson, arguably the best player in college football, who now has a facsimile quarterback-seeking missile in Dallas Turner on the other side, the well-traveled To’oto’o in the middle and a deep unit up front.
The question is how quickly a shuffled cornerback room can gel. We don’t know after Saturday because Utah State couldn’t find rhythm to challenge the Crimson Tide. The Aggies didn’t surpass 100 yards of total offense until the fourth quarter.
A stiffer challenge awaits next week in steamy Austin, a marquee Saturday morning showdown with the Texas Longhorns. For Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, the game not only offers a rare Fox Sports appearance but a reunion with former Crimson Tide offensive mastermind Steve Sarkisian.
If there’s a way to exploit this Crimson Tide defense, Sarkisian will find it. Stay tuned.
If he doesn’t? Break out the rat poison.