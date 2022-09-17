Doug Segrest: Auburn welcomes the Big Ten to town, and Penn State delivers a beatdown

The Big Ten conference came to The Plains for the first time in history, only to be greeted by a sea of orange, an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium and one of college football’s best pregame traditions.
Penn State represented the league impressively. And if you thought the Big Ten thinks a little too much of itself before Saturday, just check the message boards in the days ahead.
Because, despite the environment and the names on the jerseys, a marquee intersectional game circled the day it was scheduled proved to be epic.
Penn State just may be a darkhorse contender in the Big Ten’s East, overpowered Auburn 41-12, turning a sea of orange into a half-filled stadium of white-clad Penn State fans who traveled a long way to see a beatdown.
By the numbers, the game was competitive for three quarters, even if the score wasn’t.
But the difference in talent and playmakers proved too expansive to overcome.
Start with quarterback. Penn State’s Sean Clifford is a sixth-year senior who set the school’s record for completion percentage a year ago against Auburn. He’s not held in high esteem even by his own fans.
But he’s calm. He’s consistent. He makes plays with his arm and his feet. Against Auburn, he also took a double pass 25 yards to set up one of Penn State’s early scores.
Auburn’s starter, T.J. Finley made throws when things broke down before departing with a shoulder injury. Robby Ashford, the Plan 1B option, proved he’s a better passer than we’ve been led to believe with an expanded role.
But neither are in Clifford’s stratosphere — a guy who can make plays, overcome mistakes and keep the chains moving. Auburn lacks explosiveness on the edge. It has an incredible running back tandem but can’t take a game over on the ground against a peer.
For this offense, there will be a glimmer of hope, then a stunning penalty or turnover. In the modern world of college football, where everyone seems to be driving flashy sports cars, Auburn’s offense is like a 1978 Ford Pinto sputtering down the highway.
While Auburn can’t sustain its running game, Penn State turned the game over to its ground unit to put things well out of reach. Freshman Nicholas Singleton got better as the game wore on, cracking the 100-yard barrier on a 54-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
The result of everything was a disheartening loss for Auburn where the only place Auburn improved was in Bryan Harsin’s ranking on the Coaches Hotseat. (No. 1 with a bullet!)
But before you write the man a very big check, see how things play out. The Auburn players have every reason to rally around their coach in the locker room and on the practice field. And the next two games – Missouri and LSU, both at home — are winnable.
The second half of the season, as difficult a slate as any in the nation, was always going to determine the direction Auburn goes next. But, until then, there’s time to fix what’s broken and to restore confidence.
The head coach proved his toughness in the offseason. Don’t count Auburn out just yet.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.