Doug Segrest: Auburn welcomes the Big Ten to town, and Penn State delivers a beatdown

Auburn vs. Penn State

Auburn's Landon King (14) makes a catch against Penn State.

 Todd Van Emst/Auburn University

The Big Ten conference came to The Plains for the first time in history, only to be greeted by a sea of orange, an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium and one of college football’s best pregame traditions.

Penn State represented the league impressively. And if you thought the Big Ten thinks a little too much of itself before Saturday, just check the message boards in the days ahead.