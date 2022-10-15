 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Auburn turns rout into track meet — and may have grown up along the way

Auburn vs. Ole Miss

10/15/22: Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Robby Ashford (9) runs a touchdown into the end zone during the game Auburn vs Ole Miss Austin Perryman/AU Athletics Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

 Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

There would be no second-half disappearing act for Auburn on Saturday. Instead, Auburn disappeared early. And suddenly, a bleak season was looking like a black hole.

Ninth-ranked Ole Miss led Auburn 21-0 seconds into the second quarter, playing a dominating version of name-your-score.