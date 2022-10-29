 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Auburn sets the tone, Arkansas responds decisively

Auburn football teaser

Aubie Tiger Walk during the Football Game between the Auburn Tigers and Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Oct 29, 2022. Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

 Austin Perryman

Lunch time Down on the Plains. A surprisingly raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd. The perfect time for an informal meet and greet.

So, first snap, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe meets Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson 10 years beyond the line of scrimmage. Jefferson tries to throw the ball away to avoid the sack but is assessed an intentional grounding call.