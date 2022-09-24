 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Auburn breaks the curse, pulls out a stunner in overtime

Auburn vs. Missouri

Nehemiah Pritchett (18) and Caleb Wooden (21) celebrate during the game between Auburn and Missouri at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Austin Perryman / AU Athletics

In football, halftime offers a chance to regroup and recharge, an opportunity to tweak a game plan while taking a breather.

It’s a welcomed tradition.