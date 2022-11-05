 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: An interim coach and a new-look Auburn fall short in OT

Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Colby Wooden (25) sacks MSU quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

 Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

With a fresh start, with nothing left to lose, Auburn turned to an iconic name in order to salvage a season.

So, go crazy, Cadillac. Auburn did just that.