Doug Segrest: An interim coach and a new-look Auburn fall short in OT

With a fresh start, with nothing left to lose, Auburn turned to an iconic name in order to salvage a season.
So, go crazy, Cadillac. Auburn did just that.
Interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, the legendary former Auburn running back, made his debut as the Tigers sideline commander in chief and wasted little time trying to light a fire under his struggling team.
Opening the second quarter, Auburn gambled on fourth-and-one. From its own 25-yard line. Already down 10-0 to Mississippi State.
The play was stuffed. Mississippi State scored quickly. And a rout was seemingly on.
Until it wasn’t.
On a soggy night in Starkville, Auburn turned the tables, rallying from 17 down to seize a fourth-quarter lead before falling 39-33 in overtime.
It was a fitting choice of opponents because Bryan Harsin’s dreams were effectively dashed last November. You remember the gory details: Trailing Auburn 28-3 in the second quarter, State reeled off 40 points and set Auburn on a five-game losing streak to close 2021.
Auburn hasn’t been the same since. And Harsin, who never seemed to be a good fit, was dismissed Monday.
Trying to restore Auburn’s toughness and historic identity, Williams didn’t have any sleight of hand Saturday night. He had to cobble together a coaching staff after other assistants were dismissed. So, he just merely willed his team. And they followed. Slowly, steadily.
Auburn forced three turnovers. And when Mississippi State turned the Tigers one dimensional on offense, Auburn’s toughness re-emerged with an old-school ground charge. All but 80 of Auburn’s 256 rushing yards came in the second half.
But it was only after State pushed the advantage to 24-3 midway through the second quarter that Auburn began chipping away.
A Robby Ashford dash to the end zone made it 24-12 early in the third quarter. And six minutes later, Ashford scored again, and it was 24-19 six minutes later.
Maybe this wasn’t the Miracle at Jordan-Hare. Or the Kick Six. But Auburn, abandoned as roadkill a half earlier, had a shot.
Under an interim coach whose most memorable claim to fame was running wild in a long-ago Iron Bowl as Rod Bramblett narrated over the radio.
You can’t reclaim your status on one night. But when Tank Bigsby turned in his Cadillac moment on a 41-yard run to the end zone with just under 7 minutes left in the game, Auburn had the lead for the first time, 25-24.
And when Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, the quarterback, who started Auburn’s epic freefall last year, led State back in front, Auburn answered again, driving 75 yards with just one completion to surge ahead. A two-point conversion made it, briefly, 33-30.
That’s where the storybook finish soured.
Rogers, who attempted 59 passes on the night, guided State to a tying field goal with 29 seconds left. He nearly did it again after Bulldogs coach Mike Leach called for an onside kick that was perfectly executed. Somehow, Auburn held.
But the miracle comeback ended in overtime when Auburn missed a field goal and Rogers – again, the one who began the Tigers troubles – followed up a pass interference against Auburn with a simple handoff to Jo’quavious Marks for the game-winning touchdown.
Hired to stabilize the program until Auburn finds a new leader, Cadillac Williams nearly pulled off the incredible. Though victory eluded the Tigers in OT, he gave Auburn reason to believe again.
Auburn has its eyes set on a home-run coaching hire. But the immediate move provided hope for what’s left of 2022. And with Texas A&M headed to the Plains next week, limping in with five straight losses, let’s see what Cadillac has in store for an encore.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.