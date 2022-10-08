Doug Segrest: Alabama survives a Texas A&M repeat with an alternate ending

The date had been circled for months, ever since Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher traded public accusations over rival coaches behaving badly.
That’s why CBS gave an otherwise underwhelming matchup a prime-time slot. It’s why all eyes inside Bryant-Denny Stadium were trained at midfield an hour before the opening kick for the awkward greeting between the former LSU co-workers.
Yet somehow, the game surpassed the summer hype, leading to a 3½-hour white-knuckle ride.
Top-ranked Alabama overcame a turnover palooza to deny Texas A&M its biggest win since this time last year, winning 24-20 and potentially leaving reason for voters to elevate Ohio State to the No. 1 ranking Sunday.
The biggest story, of course, was the absence of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who dressed out but didn’t play due to a shoulder sprain he sustained a week ago.
In his absence, redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe provided some explosive plays, but Alabama lacked the consistency that’s the normal mode of transportation. But don’t put it all on the first-time starter.
Simply put, Alabama couldn’t hold onto the ball – losing three fumbles and throwing an interception that led directly to Texas A&M’s points first 17 points.
For CBS, it meant a ratings bonanza and a near-repeat of last year’s monumental shocker. But this one had an alternate ending.
Adding to the madness, Texas A&M was playing with its own backup quarterback, sophomore Haynes King, who was attempting a Calzadan performance of his own — a reference to former A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, who turned in a career-defining performance in the Aggies’ 41-38 victory a year ago.
Want more parallels? Once again, Texas A&M opened the season with a preseason top 10 ranking only to disappear from the polls before the first chill of autumn. And, just like last year, the Aggies came into this matchup a heavy underdog, boasting a losing record and fresh off a thumping at the hands of Mississippi State.
That’s why the bad blood between Fisher and Saban didn’t seem to matter. The action on the field was heart thumping without the soap opera shenanigans.
To Texas A&M’s credit, the Aggies presented some gifts of their own, extending a Bama fourth-quarter drive with two critical penalties that provided Alabama the opportunity to push a harrowing 24-17 advantage back to 10 points.
Alas, the usually automatic Will Reichard missed his second field goal attempt of the night because … of course.
It was that kind of night.
In the end, it seemed the game would be clinched by the Alabama defense. The Tide surrendered just 323 yards — 122 coming on the final two Aggies possessions — coerced a turnover of its own and thwarted AA&M by forcing a field goal with 3:32 left in the game.
While it was an uncomfortable first start for Milroe – he accounted for three of the turnovers – keep this in mind: Alabama’s final 11 possessions resulted in three touchdowns, one field goal, two field goal misses, the four turnovers and a punt. Optimistically, the Crimson Tide left dozens of points on the turf.
But the Tide’s inability to finish provided Texas A&M one more chance at a stunning upset. A single first down would have probably clinched, but after A&M sliced the lead to four points, three Alabama running plays came up short, forcing a final punt.
Again, A&M drove, with Haynes making big throws while somehow avoiding Alabama pressure, only to see the upset bid end on a final incompletion at the goal line.
A similar performance next week in Knoxville against No. 8 Tennessee won’t lead to a stunning upset. It would lead to an all-out celebration at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are looking to end a losing streak against Alabama that began before the invention of the iPhone.
But Young should be back. If Alabama can clean up its act, the streak should continue.
Doug Segrest, a former SEC beat reporter, is a freelance columnist.