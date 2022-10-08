 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: Alabama survives a Texas A&M repeat with an alternate ending

Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs the ball against Texas A&M at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022.

 Crimson Tide Photos

The date had been circled for months, ever since Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher traded public accusations over rival coaches behaving badly.

That’s why CBS gave an otherwise underwhelming matchup a prime-time slot. It’s why all eyes inside Bryant-Denny Stadium were trained at midfield an hour before the opening kick for the awkward greeting between the former LSU co-workers.