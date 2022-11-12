 Skip to main content
Doug Segrest: A Cadillac of a performance as Auburn extends Texas A&M’s woes

Auburn vs. Texas A&M

November 12, 2022; Auburn, Al, USA; Coach Carnell Williams walks through tiger walk before the game between Auburn and Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Todd Van Emst

 Todd Van Emst

Auburn turned back the clock Saturday, and a rocking, raucous Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd couldn’t have been happier.

Under interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, the Tigers pounded on the ground for ball control while relying on Auburn’s best defensive performance in ages to ensure a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M.