Braves' World: The good, the bad and the ugly from the first five games

The Atlanta Braves entered an abbreviated 60-game season with lofty goals — a third straight National League East division title and a deep postseason run chief among them. Those goals are still within reach, even though the Braves’ first road trip was a bit of a mixed bag.
Atlanta opened the season by taking two of three games from the New York Mets at Citi Field before a rough two-game stretch against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The Braves enter a nine-game homestand at Truist Park with a 2-3 record. It hasn’t been the best start, but it’s certainly not the end of the world, especially with last week’s announcement that the postseason would be expanded to 16 teams.
Let’s take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly from the Braves’ first five games:
The good
Top of the rotation: The Braves lost their season opener 1-0, but Mike Soroka was fantastic, allowing four hits and no runs over six innings pitched. Unfortunately for Soroka, Jacob deGrom was on the bump for the Mets. Max Fried started Game 2 of the series and did enough for the Braves to break into the win column. He went five innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks. Atlanta has two solid options at the top of the rotation, and they proved it during the season’s opening weekend.
Dansby Swanson: Raise your hand if you had Swanson pegged as the Braves’ most consistent hitter out of the gate. Well, that’s exactly what he’s been. While superstars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Freddie Freeman have struggled, Swanson has kept the Braves’ offense afloat. He’s hitting .368 with two home runs and a team-high seven RBIs. If Swanson can keep this up and truly have the breakout season he teased in 2019 before injuring his heel, it’ll make an already talented lineup that much more dangerous.
The bad
Back end of the rotation: This may be Atlanta’s biggest weakness. Sean Newcomb started the series finale against the Mets, a game that the Braves won 14-1, but the big lefty was far from efficient. It took him 82 pitches to get 10 outs. Of those 82 pitches, only 42 were strikes. He walked two batters and hit two with pitches. Newk was lucky to only give up one run. Tuesday’s starter, Kyle Wright, looked great through two innings, but fell apart in the third. He walked three batters, allowed three hits and didn’t make it out of the inning. His final line: 2⅔ innings pitched, five earned runs. The Braves will need both these guys to be better moving forward. We didn’t even mention Mike Foltynewicz, who we’ll touch on later.
Acuna and Freeman: After Acuna flirted with a 40-40 season a year ago, many wondered whether he could approach 20-20 over a 60-game stretch. It’s certainly not looking like it after his frigid start at the plate. In 21 at-bats, Acuna has struck out 12 times. He’s hitting .143 with zero home runs, zero RBIs and zero stolen bases. Freeman hasn’t been much better. He’s also hitting just .143 with zero home runs and one RBI. We’ll give Freeman a pass, though, as he didn’t get much work in during summer camp after battling COVID-19. The Braves need both these guys to figure it out, and fast.
The ugly
Foltynewicz: Folty showed a ton of promise back in 2018. He made the All-Star team and finished the season with 13 wins and a 2.85 ERA. It’s hard to imagine the Braves giving up on a guy they once believed could be a future ace, but that’s exactly what happened after his dismal 2020 debut. Atlanta designated him for assignment after he allowed six earned runs over 3⅓ innings Monday in a 14-5 loss to the Rays. Folty’s velocity was down considerably from last season, and manager Brian Snitker said, with the shortened season, the team didn’t have time to wait on him to figure it out.
Strikeouts: After five games, the Braves lead Major League Baseball with 46 strikeouts. In Monday’s loss, Atlanta hitters fanned a whopping 19 times, which was enough to set a new nine-inning Rays’ record. Even Freeman, normally the model of consistency, is getting in on the action. He struck out four times Tuesday, the first time he’s done that in a game since 2016. With a shortened summer camp, some swing-and-miss was expected, but the Braves are averaging almost 13 strikeouts a game. That’s way too many.