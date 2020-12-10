Braves Talk: Five biggest off-season tasks for the general manager

The 2020 version of the Atlanta Braves came oh so close to advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1999.
The Braves held a 3-1 advantage over the Los Angeles Dodgers heading into Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, but in typical Atlanta fashion, fans were forced to watch another seemingly insurmountable lead vanish into thin air.
Three years after the New England Patriots stunned the Falcons by overcoming a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to win Super Bowl LI, Atlanta fans watched in horror as the Dodgers won three straight to clinch the National League pennant.
While the Braves failed to close out the series, they certainly proved they can compete with the Dodgers, who went on to win the World Series in six games over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Atlanta has plenty of talent returning in 2021. Among position players, Freedie Freeman is back at first base, along with second baseman Ozzie Albies, shortstop Dansby Swanson, third baseman Austin Riley, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. The Braves also return promising young pitchers Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Ian Anderson to bolster the rotation.
Still, Atlanta’s roster is far from a finished product.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has already checked one item off his to-do list this offseason, but there are still plenty of holes to fill.
Here’s a look at the Braves’ five biggest offseason needs:
1. Starting pitching
The starting rotation was arguably Atlanta’s biggest weakness in 2020. Felix Hernandez opted out before the season, Cole Hamels and Soroka dealt with injuries, and Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb were just plain bad, forcing the Braves to start journeymen like Robbie Erlin, Tommy Milone and Josh Tomlin at times during the regular season.
Not exactly ideal.
Anthopoulous didn’t want manager Brian Snitker to be put in that situation again, so he struck quickly in free agency, signing veterans Drew Smyly and Charlie Morton to one-year deals. Soroka, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, is expected to join Fried, Anderson, Smyly and Morton in Atlanta’s rotation early in the 2021 season. And if anything goes south, the Braves still have Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright, who both made strides late last season, waiting in the wings.
Anthopoulous can cross this one off of his checklist.
2. Power bat
For the third straight year, the Braves are in need of a power bat to slot in behind Freeman in the lineup. Anthopoulous has knocked it out of the park the last two seasons, signing Josh Donaldson and Marcell Ozuna to one-year deals.
Ozuna, who is a free agent, was a great fit in Atlanta and had arguably the best season of his career, leading the NL in both home runs with 18 and RBIs with 56. The Braves would love to have him back, but it isn't determined whether the designated hitter will return to the NL in 2021. Ozuna is a liability in the outfield, and Atlanta may opt to go a different route if the DH isn’t in play.
3. Freeman extension
Freeman has been a mainstay in the Braves’ lineup for the last 10 years. Despite a severe bout with COVID-19 before the 2020 season, Atlanta’s first baseman returned in time for opening day. He played in all 60 regular-season games, and authored the best season of his career. Freeman hit .341 with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs and 51 runs scored, and was awarded the NL MVP for his efforts.
Freeman is entering the final year of an eight-year, $135 million dollar extension he signed in 2014. He’s been a model citizen in Atlanta, never complaining, despite enduring three straight 90-loss seasons. Anthopoulous would be wise to lock Freeman up long term. Just like Chipper Jones, it’d be a shame to see Freeman suit up for another franchise.
4. Bullpen
The Braves’ bullpen became a big strength last season, oftentimes having to make up for the shortcomings of the starting rotation. Anthopoulos started strengthening the group before the 2019 trade deadline when he acquired Shane Greene, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon. He then signed Will Smith to a three-year deal in free agency. The Braves also got unexpected contributions from A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek, and finished fourth in the majors with a 3.50 ERA.
Greene and Melancon are both free agents, and the Braves would be wise to bring one of them back. If they chose to let both walk, there’s no shortage of relievers on the free-agent market.
5. Bench
Anthopoulous signed d’Arnaud to a two-year deal before the 2020 season, and that proved to be a wise investment. He was excellent and will likely be the Braves’ primary catcher in 2021. The Braves GM needs to make a decision on whether he wants to bring back free agent Tyler Flowers for another season or save some money by rolling with youngsters Williams Contreas and Alex Jackson.
The bench also could use an upgrade, as Johan Camargo and Ender Inciarte aren’t exactly inspiring anyone at the plate these days.