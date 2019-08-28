Jacksonville State’s football season kicks off Thursday night. JSU wants you to know this, and wants you to be excited about it.
To help you achieve the desired level of excitement — a.k.a. “hype” — JSU this week published a video online depicting paint being poured on men’s bare torsos, a man ripping off his shirt à la Hulk Hogan, and Gamecock players speaking in disturbingly low and growly voices while dressing.
If you’re still reading this, please bear with me.
“Hype videos” have become an obligatory part of the run-up to college football season in the era of social media. The videos are meant to multiply and capitalize on fans’ excitement over the return of the nation’s most-passionately followed sport. Common tropes have come to dominate the genre: extreme close-ups of serious-looking players against dark backgrounds; detail shots of uniforms and gear; smoke, fog and/or dramatic lighting; intense music and sound effects that heighten the emotional impact of the visuals.
JSU’s new video, posted to Twitter on Tuesday, incorporates all those tropes, but give its producers credit for breaking out of the mold. Way out.
❓❓❓ARE YOU READY❓❓❓ pic.twitter.com/hjuQiJEJdD— JSU Football (@JSUGamecocksFB) August 28, 2019
The video opens with choral music over those scenes of red and white paint being poured over the necks, shoulders and arms of young men who must be players. It’s a jarring opening, appearing to play off the notion of “bleeding” one’s school colors, and it just might have worked. But one image of red paint dripping from a man’s slightly parted lips sends things spinning off the rails.
From there, viewers get the slow-motion shirt-ripping, revealing a player’s, uh ... less-than-chiseled physique, and lingering there a few beats too long. Then it’s on to more slow-motion shots of players donning their gear. It ends with three fully-clad players walking — again, in slow motion — toward a mirror, where “You Ready?” has been graffitied in white paint.
Well, I was. Now I’m not so sure.
Neither is the rest of the internet. Reaction to the video on social media has been intense, and almost entirely negative. The college sports website Saturday Down South called it the “weirdest hype video ever.”
The video started with an interesting idea, the paint, but tacked on other ideas as it went, and wasn’t careful about how it connected them to the opening scenes. The producers’ and university’s failure to anticipate unkind reactions to the player too excited for his shirt is another problem altogether.
The good news: Much of the sports world was talking about Jacksonville State on Wednesday. The bad news: They weren’t saying good things.
But, more good news: The season starts Thursday night at Southeast Louisiana, and the Gamecocks will get a chance to replace the botched hype video with game highlights. Paint me excited for that.