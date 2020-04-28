Ohatchee sports became his past too soon, but future pastor Williamson seeks to uplift

OHATCHEE — Cade Williamson hopes to be a pastor one day, but the Ohatchee senior baseball and football player probably needed one March 26.
Alabama schools superintendent Eric Mackey had just announced the abrupt end of spring-sports seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Williamson went to Ohatchee’s baseball field. He got a chair and sat between the home dugout and home plate and grieved. After a while, he moved his chair to his position in center field.
The sun was out on a great day to play baseball, and Williamson spent two hours reminiscing.
“I was thinking how great it’s been, being at Ohatchee,” he said. “We had winning seasons in football and baseball and how just crazy that it was that it ended so fast, wishing I could play another day and knowing that I wouldn’t ever again.”
Teammates Blake and Drake Hollis saw him there as they drove near the stadium and stopped to talk and couldn’t help noting the irony of baseball weather in a season beset with persistent rain on the front end.
“They were talking about how crazy that everything’s beautiful now, and school’s out, and we’re quarantined,” Williamson said.
Every 2020 senior has a story, and Williamson’s final season was one of promise. He had just come out of a slump when the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended play in mid-March, but he batted .429 with four doubles, 15 RBIs, 10 steals and a .528 on-base percentage.
Ohatchee was 8-6, and two days in April remained circled. The Indians were to play a key Class 2A, Area 10 series against Westbrook Christian on April 7 and 9.
“As a team, we were just warming up,” Williamson said. “We started out kind of rough, and then we smoothed out, and we were starting to play together as a full team.”
Like many seniors, Williamson’s view of the stoppage of play has evolved with the news about COVID-19. Shock and even anger greeted the initial decisions by the AHSAA and the state department of education. There was a sense that officials had overreacted.
A month has passed since Mackey’s announcement brought finality. Important days, like April 7 and 9 for Ohatchee, bring more heartache than others, but reality set it. As of Sunday, the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reported 91 COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
Williamson has seen the world shut down around him. It’s not just spring sports in Alabama.
“Looking at the death rate and seeing how many people have been infected, I see it now,” he said. “It was smart of a precaution for them to make.
“Me, I missed my senior year of baseball, but it’s selfish for me to, like, hate that.”
Williamson has stayed too busy to dwell. He’s worked at Ohatchee Discount Supermarket for two years, stocking shelves and working the cash register. He’s been an essential Ohatchee athlete, making All-Calhoun County in football and baseball, but the pandemic has made his job essential for home-bound quarantiners who must keep their refrigerators and pantries stocked.
How does it feel to be essential?
“Some days, it feels great,” he said with a laugh. “Some days, it feels pretty bad. … Halfway through the week, when we run out of stuff, it’s not as much work.”
Soon, Williamson’s focus will turn toward feeding souls. Inspired by years of attending Eastaboga Baptist Church with his family, he plans to attend the Birmingham extension of Leavell College, a New Orleans-based Baptist Theological Seminary.
Williamson can sense the need around him. A customer at work told him of a family member who was quarantined at UAB Hospital. Williamson’s brother John, furloughed from a full-time Starbucks job at Disney World’s Epcot Center, will stay with family in Alabama until called back to work.
The pandemic has impacted many souls, and Williamson understands their need to go sit in a field somewhere. He’d gladly pull up his chair next to them and offer uplifting words.
“We sit and think about how bad it is and things are so bad, and how we’re not getting to do things,” Williamson said. “In the long run, there’s actually good to come out of this.
“Families have gotten closer, and I can’t really complain. My senior year was cut off, but I’m not affected by it. I’ve played more golf in the last couple of weeks than I ever have, and I’ve gotten better at it.”