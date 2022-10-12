Ohatchee hits stride just in time to face old coach

Ohatchee has felt the bite of graduation, one dog and the injury bug this season.
Once the sophomore-heavy Indians got their injured players healthy, the biggest dogs on their schedule bit.
Now that Ohatchee has bitten back with its first victory of the season, the Indians hope to take a bite out of their former head coach’s new team and keep playoff hopes between their teeth.
That’s the size of things as Ohatchee (1-7, 1-4) eyes Friday’s Class 3A, Region 6 game at Glencoe (2-5, 0-5).
“To me, the only thing special about this week is, like I said the other day, we still have a chance of making the playoffs, if we take care of our business,” said Chris Findley, in his first full season as Ohatchee’s head coach. “We’ve gotten to the point where we have to have help. It’s not just in our hands anymore.
“Still, if we take care of our business, and a couple of things go our way, we can still get in.”
About the playoffs angle in this game so steeped in backdrop and storylines: Ohatchee must win out against Glencoe and Plainview (2-5, 2-3) to force a three-way tie with Hokes Bluff and Plainview.
Ohatchee beat Hokes Bluff last week, 21-7.
Ohatchee also needs Hokes Bluff (4-3, 3-2) to lose to playoff-bound Sylvania (5-2, 3-2) and Piedmont (5-2, 5-0).
The Indians also need Westbrook Christian (4-3, 2-3) to lose its final two region games, to Plainview (2-5, 2-3) and Sylvania.
“Then we end up in a three-way tie with those two teams, who we beat, if we take care of our business,” Findley said.
Ohatchee hopes to make its seventh playoff appearance in as many years. The Indians made it six years in a row after a 13-year drought … five years in a row under former head coach Scott Martin, who also coached four games into the 2021 season before the Calhoun County Board of Education put him on leave while investigating an internal matter.
Martin ultimately resigned and now coaches at Glencoe.
Findley, who coached at Ohatchee one season under Nathan Weehunt and all seven-and-a-half years under Martin, became interim head coach for the final nine games of 2021, including two playoff games. He was named the permanent head coach.
That’s how both coaches and teams arrive at this junction, surrounded by unusual hype for a game involving teams with a combined three wins.
FNN Network will air the game and will bring a special-made champions belt, set to go to the winner. The Ohatchee-Glencoe game prevailed in a fan vote over Handley-Anniston, Jacksonville-Oxford and Saks-Wellborn to become the Battle for the Belt.
An engaged Ohatchee fan base, stoked by the added incentive of the Indians facing Martin’s new team, outvoted the rest.
“I’m going to get their best effort,” Martin said with a laugh. “They’ll all be healthy. They’ll all be ready to go, and it will be the Super Bowl. I know that’s coming.”
In many ways, Glencoe 2022 is Ohatchee, circa 2014, when Martin first moved to the area. The Yellow Jackets haven’t made the playoffs since 2015.
They haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2015, and Martin is their fifth coach since Lee Ozmint left after the 2015 season to join Oxford’s staff as an assistant.
Ozmint’s 2015 move and results since then speak to the reality that Glencoe suffered a talent dropoff. Now, the Yellow Jackets have a coach who proved he can uplift a similar talent base with the run-heavy “Ugly Eagle” offense that he adopted from Fyffe at Ohatchee.
Glencoe installed it this season and is growing into the physical nature of it.
“Before, I didn’t think I would enjoy getting hit so much,” Glencoe quarterback Nolan Fairley said. “Now, I’ve never seen holes bigger than the ones I see now. I really enjoy it, and I love it.”
Ohatchee switched from the spread to the Ugly Eagle in 2015 and began to hit stride with it in the back half of that season. By that time table, Glencoe’s productive run is near.
Meanwhile, Martin has found a new happy place with a program that needs him like Ohatchee did.
“It’s been that way my whole career,” he said. “I don’t ever say I get bored at one place, but I go to places, and I love to go places where they tell you you can’t be successful or why did you take that job?”
Ohatchee has continued to run the Ugly Eagle under Findley but hit a talent gap. Eli Ennis, the Indians’ 2,000-yard rusher at quarterback in 2021, graduated, along with top defender Wyatt Cole Reaves and other key contributors. They left behind a team with 13 seniors and only two juniors. The Indians count heavily on a large sophomore class.
Martin and his former assistants haven’t communicated this week for obvious reasons but talk regularly.
“We knew there was going to be a little dip in the cycle right there,” Martin said. “We didn’t know how far it was going to be, but with all of the injuries, at one time, they had seven or eight starters out.”
Running back/defensive back Devin Howell missed games this season because of a preseason dog bite. Knee injuries forced quarterback/defensive back Bryce Noah, running back/linebacker Tyler Waters and fullback/defensive lineman Tristan Kiker to miss games. Defensive back Jesse Baswell (concussion) and offensive lineman/linebacker Matt King (thigh bruise) missed time, and tight end/linebacker Chris Fergson continues to play with a torn meniscus.
Findley finally got all of his starters on the field and in game shape for the fifth game. That was defending Class 3A champion Piedmont, followed by Class 4A sixth-ranked Jacksonville and Geraldine, who will play Piedmont this week for the region title.
After three long Friday nights, Ohatchee emerged on the other side to beat Hokes Bluff … the team Ohatchee beat in Martin’s final game as their head coach.
“It feels pretty good,” Noah said. “The energy is kind of rising on us again.”
The Indians’ motivations for the Glencoe start with the playoffs, but knowing the coach on the other sideline so well adds something that doesn’t come with just every game.
Noah said he still likes Martin and remembers fondly all of the light-hearted moments with a coach known for his happy-guy approach to life.
“He was always cracking up with us and having a good time,” Noah said, “but when it was time to be serious, he was serious.”
For a team still with playoff aspirations, it’s time to be serious.
“I’ve played under him, and for me, it’s like, I want to win,” Noah said. “I want to beat him. Everybody wants to beat him.”
Martin’s former assistants who remain at Ohatchee have taken a similar approach to the week, but Findley fondly recalls advice talks when he considered other job opportunities. While Findley said he and his staff feel “zero negative emotions” toward Martin, it’s only natural to want the old man to be proud of their work, even if it comes at his expense.
“We still do a lot of the same things,” Findley said. “I still use a lot of the same things that I’ve learned through the years from him.”