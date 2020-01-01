No. 13 Alabama 35, No. 14 Michigan 16: Instant analysis, grading of the Tide's bowl victory

Postgame analysis of Alabama's 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Jeudy's record
Jerry Jeudy, who started Wednesday's Citrus Bowl with an 85-yard touchdown catch on Alabama’s first play, broke a 53-year-old Crimson Tide bowl record in the 35-16 win over Michigan.
Jeudy finished with 204 yards receiving, toppling the Alabama bowl record set of 178 by Ray Perkins in the 1967 Sugar Bowl.
Perkins had never been threatened in Alabama’s bowl record book.
No player had come within 20 yards. The closest was Sherman Williams — a running back — with 155 against Ohio State in the 1995 Citrus Bowl.
By the way, Perkins signed a three-year, $250,000 contract immediately after the Sugar Bowl with the Baltimore Colts, who had drafted him the previous year.
Jeudy will have to wait a bit longer for his payday. This year’s draft will be in April.
Waddle, Waddle
With apologies to the 405 Boyz, if you looked for Waddle Waddle, he was shaky, shaky. Michigan dropped him, dropped him. Oh, Bama, take it, take it.
Jaylen Waddle, whose season was chock full of highlights, ended it with a whimper in the Citrus Bowl.
One catch for 7 yards. Two returns for 36 yards. Yawn.
Mac's attack
Besides Jeudy and quarterback Mac Jones and maybe Najee Harris, the rest of Alabama’s offense looked like it was facing Brian Bosworth.
Of course, that’s Bosworth, the no-Bo Jackson edition. (The Boz was in one of the commercials, playing a police officer, if you didn’t notice.)
Jones put together a nice game, throwing for 327 yards, obviously most of it to Jeudy. Jones was 16-of-26 with three touchdowns, including a 20-yard clincher to Miller Forristall.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — B-: Alabama was able to grind it out late, and Najee Harris compiled 136 yards on 24 carries with a 9-yard second-quarter touchdown and a 2-yard TD in the final minute.
Rushing defense — B: Michigan averaged 3.8 yards a carry.
Passing offense — A: Jones and Jeudy had memorable days, including Jeudy setting an Alabama bowl record for receiving yards.
Passing defense — B+: Michigan’s Shea Patterson may have remembered what he was facing having played at Ole Miss.
Special teams — D: Jaylen Waddle, a (Crimson Tide) nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
Coaching — C: Still smarting from leaving Tua Tagovailoa in at Mississippi State to give high marks.
Overall — B: Alabama finished with its ninth straight 11-win season, but fans will be smarting over the two losses for months and years to come.