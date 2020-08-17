No. 5-ranked juniors cornerback commits to Auburn

AUBURN — For the second straight year, Auburn has dipped into the junior college ranks to find talent at cornerback.
In the 2020 class, it was Blinn (Texas) College's Marco Domio, the No. 3-ranked player at his position. In 2021, it will be Independence (Kan.) Community College's Kamal Hadden, who ranks No. 5 in the class.
The three-star prospect announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Monday. He also had offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others.
Hadden, who hails from River Rogue, Mississippi, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He recorded 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, three forced fumbles, one interception and eight pass breakups as a freshman for the Pirates last year.
Auburn now has 13 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 18 nationally and No. 7 in the SEC.