In late May, Chuck Pagano was asked for his early impressions of his new Bears defensive signal caller and leading tackler, Roquan Smith.
Pagano, as he’s wont to do, was effusive in praising Smith, explaining in part: “… He doesn’t say much. He’d be a great poker player because you can never read what’s going on inside his head and he doesn’t show much emotion. But he’s absorbing everything. He takes everything in. The guy doesn’t make mistakes. Out on the football field, he does a lot of things you can’t coach.”
Nearly one month later, when PFW asked Smith’s running mate, Danny Trevathan, the same question, we were struck by the different tune.
“[He’s] got a better feel for his self and just the guys he’s around,” Trevathan said. “He’s been around for a year. He’s starting to get a little cocky. I might have to hit him on the head a little bit."
Mind you, Trevathan isn't really head hunting again (sorry, Davante Adams). But he was with Smith last year, when the eighth overall pick missed the entire summer in a contract holdout before becoming a Pro Bowl alternate on the NFL’s premier defense. Also remember that Trevathan missed a chunk of camp with a balky hamstring before playing his first full season with the Bears, finishing as their second-leading tackler and, like Smith, a Pro Bowl alternate.
So although he’s still getting to know the Bears’ most valuable defensive asset not named Khalil and how good they can be as a tandem, Trevathan is more familiar than Pagano with Smith, the few growing pains he did encounter as a rookie and what makes him tick — or talk trash, as it were.
So, much like Mitch Trubisky taking more of a hands-on approach in relaying his growing offensive knowledge to teammates, Smith’s increasing swag could mean nothing. But it’s almost assuredly not a bad development for the Bears.
And it’s the presence of what might be the league’s best starting ILB tandem that helps mitigate other developments in the division: the influx of three highly-touted rookie tight ends — first-rounder T.J. Hockenson in Detroit, second-rounder Irv Smith in Minnesota and third-rounder Jace Sternberger in Green Bay; the installment by new Packers coach Matt LaFleur of a matchup-based passing attack that accentuates its running backs rather than ignoring them; and the influence of Super Bowl-winning coach and new Vikings offensive consultant Gary Kubiak, who will attempt to unleash dynamic dual threat Dalvin Cook in the Arian Foster role.
In a passing league where speed and versatility at the second and third levels has never been more paramount, it’s a good thing the Bears can stay one step ahead with what new ILB coach Mark DeLeone refers to as his “elite” coverage weapons.
“I think our whole room — we have really, really good athletic speed at the position, and in today’s NFL you have to have that,” DeLeone said.
Smith was the third-fastest tight end at this year’s Scouting Combine, running a 4.63 at 6-foot-2 and 242 pounds. Hockenson tested out exceptionally as an overall athlete with an 85.4 SPARQ score. Sternberger is a fluid “move” prospect with advanced receiving skills — and he’ll complement Jimmy Graham, the most productive tight end in the division and still a unique matchup problem for defenses, particularly by the goal line.
LaFleur and Kubiak will emphasize motion and versatility in their new offenses in an attempt to take heat off their quarterbacks that few defenses generate at temperatures like Khalil Mack's Bears. Sure, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Co. up front will always be the defense’s engine, but it’s a second level led inside by Smith and Trevathan that provides the turbo charge.
Just ask one of the league’s better receiving backs, Tarik Cohen, what challenges practicing daily against Nos. 58 and 59 pose.
“They’re equally smart. They pick up on little things,” Cohen said. “You can’t teach a split; they’re going to pick up on it on a route. So you have to make everything look the same and then go from there. Because those guys are going to tell each other, share information and what they’re supposed to do. You’re never going to beat them twice on the same thing.”
That message might as well be for Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley and fellow 2018 rookie standout Kerryon Johnson. Barkley was one of only two backs to eclipse 100 rushing yards against the Bears last season, and only he and Johnson actually flummoxed Chicago's 'D' as runners and receivers.
Trevathan has always been one of the Bears’ more vocal defenders. Of course, as the leading tackler on the Super Bowl 50-winning Denver Broncos ‘D,’ he can talk the talk because he’s walked the walk. And his sense is that Smith and the rest of his fellow Bears defensive linchpins learned last season to walk and talk — and now they're ready to run.
“That’s what you want — you want your guys to be cocky because they work so hard for it,” he said. “Why not? Your window of opportunity is so small. Be confident, be cocky and let them come over here and try to beat us.”
