Tom Oates: Grading Green Bay Packers' 37-20 loss to San Francisco 49ers in NFC title game

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their
37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game Sunday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Offense: F-plus
Two of Green Bay's first three drives were halted by sacks. The Packers had 93 yards and were 0-for-4 on third down in the first half. An interception and a muffed snap by
Aaron Rodgers are mistakes a veteran can't make in a title game. At least Rodgers and the offense got going after halftime, not that it mattered. Defense: F Raheem Mostert rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the first half, nearly doubling the Packers' offensive output by himself. Shoddy tackling, gaping holes and out-of-position defenders made running the ball so easy for the 49ers that Jimmy Garoppolo attempted only eight passes in the game. Gold rush: San Francisco 49ers head to Super Bowl LIV after running past Green Bay Packers 37-20 Special teams: F
The Packers gave up a 26-yard punt return to
Richie James Jr., which led to a field goal and a 10-0 49ers lead. JK Scott shanked a punt 23 yards, which led to a touchdown and a 17-0 49ers lead. Tyler Ervin muffed a kickoff at the 8, which led to an interception, a late first-half touchdown and a 27-0 49ers lead. Coaching: F
Facing a fourth-and-1 at the 50 on the first possession,
Matt LaFleur elected to punt. When you're the underdog, you have to be aggressive. When the defense was in base, the 49ers ran on the edges. When it was in nickel, they ran up the middle. Mike Pettine never really did catch up to the 49ers' running game. Tom Oates: Loss to dominant 49ers proves Packers still have lots of work to do after promising season Overall: F
The Packers went into the game believing they had closed the gap on the 49ers after losing to them 37-8 eight weeks ago. That proved to be a dream as the 49ers dominated both lines of scrimmage and capitalized on Packers mistakes to put the game away by halftime. For the Packers, a great season ended very badly.
Packers notes: Despite loss, 2019 was ‘special’ season for Aaron Rodgers ‘because it became fun again’ Photos: Green Bay Packers can't hang with San Francisco 49ers in NFC title game
49ers 37, Packers 20
Fans tailgate before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Fans arrive before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Fans tailgate at Levi's Stadium before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers fans before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould kicks a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert is tackled by Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores in front of Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after converting a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, right, blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Anthony Zettel during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, center, is tackled by San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, left, and cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is taken off the field during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers fans watch during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game between the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, bottom left, runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams, right, knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Packers recovered.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
The San Francisco 49ers celebrates after interception by defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs for a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (35) and cornerback Tramon Williams during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward, obscured, as Emmanuel Moseley watches next tduring the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (41) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center right, watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford (55) gestures next to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is blocked by Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Fans cheer during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
A Green Bay Packers fans watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Dee Ford plays against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin celebrates during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa plays against Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Musician Lil Jon watches during the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, right, pushes San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw away during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Matt York, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers' Jared Veldheer (68) and teammates stand on the sideline during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (20) during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) cannot catch a two point conversion pass in front of San Francisco 49ers defensive back Emmanuel Moseley during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Tony Avelar, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams breaks away form San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers fans watch during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
49ers 37, Packers 20
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Anthony Zettel (92) applies pressure during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Ben Margot, Associated Press
Contact Tom Oates at
toates@madison.com.