Three and out: Breaking down Bears' latest breakdown, 22-14 to the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA – Here's how the 3-5 Bears dropped their fourth consecutive game, 22-14 to the Eagles:
Three moments that mattered
1. Somehow, the Bears trailed only by 5 points early in the fourth quarter following back-to-back TD drives, when Alson Jeffery, amid a tough day vs. his former team, dropped a strike over the middle on third-and-11 and the Bears took over with good field position. Following an explosive run by David Montgomery to begin the series, he committed his own drop with room to roam on what appeared to be a well-timed, well-blocked screen call. Trubisky missed Adam Shaheen in the flat one play later, and the Bears 'D' couldn't hold again.
2. The Bears stuck with Mitch Trubisky after intermission despite tallying nine yards of offense in the first half — a 40-year NFL futility mark, per Elias. After he completed only 6 of 13 for 24 yards and three sacks, if there were ever a time meriting an in-game move to Chase Daniel, this was it. But it illustrates how important it is that the Bears remove absolutely all doubts in their evaluation of the struggling third-year quarterback over the final nine games.
3. The officials appeared to miss an offensive pass interference on Eagles TE Zach Ertz's 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving the home team a 12-0 lead (the PAT was no good). Ertz, who dominated the Bears with nine catches for 103 yards, used his arm to jolt the facemask of Kyle Fuller to create separation. But the Bears 'D' would've gotten off the field three plays earlier on a fourth-and-1 incompletion, if not for Nick Williams drawing their seventh penalty of the half, clearly roughing Carson Wentz with a late shove. A pair of gut punches on a day with no shortage of them to make it 12-0.
Three things that worked
1. The second half: The Bears offense was at least semi-competent in the final 30 minutes, tallying 155 yards and 14 points, even if the Eagles took their foot off the gas. And the 'D' was solid, too, after surrendering a long TD drive to make it 19-0 minutes into the third quarter. That continued fight following one of the worst halves in recent memory (we've typed that too often of late) perhaps is a sign of leadership.
2. Goal to go: The Bears only prevented this one from being even uglier (if that's possible) by turning away the Eagles on their first two long scoring drives inside their own 10 and forcing field goals. Eddie Goldman and Prince Amukamara were the catalysts, notching a sack and tackle for no gain, respectively, near the goal line. Chicago also punched it in twice with Montgomery out of the I formation after largely eschewing it despite its fleeting success in last week's offensive 1-of-4 goal-to-go performance.
3. Pass rush: Their four sacks doubled their total in the previous three games combined. Goldman's sack came in a big spot, and Aaron Lynch tallied his on the Eagles' game-salting drive late. Leonard Floyd also tallied his third sack of the season and first since Week 1.
Three things that didn't
1. The first half: A truly shameful showing, from the five consecutive three-and-outs, a trio of them netting negative yardage, to the poor tackling and penalty epidemic on defense.
2. Playing disciplined: 9 penalties for 70 yards is bad enough on its face. Add in the fact that eight of those flags flew before halftime — including four neutral zone infractions, two by Aaron Lynch — and it reflects poorly on Nagy and a team that's been noncompetitive in three of its past four first halves.
3. Defending old friends: Jeffery had a couple big drops but also caught a jump ball in tight coverage to extend the Eagles' game-sealing drive and would've had a long touchdown if not for Wentz overthrowing him with a step and a half on Kyle Fuller. Jordan Howard wore the Bears 'D' down on his 19 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He required a gang of tacklers to bring down and was on the winning end of collisions with Eddie Jackson and Sherrick McManis, in addition to the scoreboard.