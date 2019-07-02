If the state of Alabama is known for anything, it’s producing football talent. Whether it's high school or college, the number of NFL players with ties to the state is 149, according to data gathered by AL.com.
Oxford High School boasts four former athletes currently playing in the NFL, including Kwon Alexander (San Francisco 49ers), Trae Elston (Philadelphia Eagles), and Roc Thomas (Minnesota Vikings). The newest to join that group is Tae Davis, an undrafted free agent who was named to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster Sept. 1, 2018.
“They gave me my chance, they gave me my opportunity so I took it,” Davis said Friday during a break at Alexander's free camp in Hobson City. “My whole thing was if you can play, they’re going to find you.”
Originally from the Norwood area in Anniston, Davis started school in Oxford in 2009.
Besides playing as a defensive back for Tennessee-Chattanooga, a university only two hours from home, Davis had never been far from the Anniston/Oxford area. Despite being far from home, Davis was excited to make the move 14 hours away.
“I’ve always thought of myself as someone who could live in a city and make it there so it’s kind of cool to actually be up there,” Davis said. “It’s super busy, super fast-paced.”
Not only was the location new to Davis, but his position as a linebacker with the Giants was also something that required an adjustment. Having only played his current position during his senior year of college, everything he knew as a safety, his former position, went out the window.
“Last year it was kind of difficult for me because I was kinda new at linebacker,” Davis said. “From a mental aspect, learning how to watch film and learning your playbook effectively and being able to stay calm and not try to get too high, too low.”
Davis acknowledges there were many things he had to learn, but he believes he did “pretty well.” And he did do well, finishing with 30 tackles in 14 games, including four starts. He had 23 solo stops and a pair of sacks.
Making his first professional start in Week 7 in Atlanta, he registered two tackles, one being a solo tackle. Davis said the best part about that game had nothing to do with his performance and everything to do with who was in attendance.
“I played pretty well that game despite us losing, but it was pretty unreal because majority of my family was there and able to watch me play,” Davis said.
While his family isn’t able to attend every game because his mom works and his younger siblings play sports locally, Davis knows his family is always watching on TV and cheering for him. All he wants to do is “make them proud.”
In his first professional season, he did just that. Though he is proud of his rookie performance, he is prouder of his status in his hometown.
“I’ve become one of those guys. It’s an unbelievable feeling, and I’m blessed to be in the position I am to be influential to all of the youth out here,” Davis said. “It shows how much power you have and how much good you can do if you give them your time.”
Davis is looking forward to next summer when he plans to host a football camp in Oxford. In the meantime, he is excited to begin the 2019 season in Dallas against the Cowboys on Sept. 8.