The New Orleans Saints began their offseason by signing the entire practice squad to reserve/future contracts.
A reserve/future contract means that a player is locked up for the 2018 season, but they will not count against the team's 90-man roster limit until the league year begins on March 14.
Former LSU wide receiver Travin Dural, linebacker Adam Bighill, offensive lineman Gabe Ikard, guard Landon Turner, tight end Alex Ellis, cornerback De'Vante Harris, linebacker Shayne Skov, safety Mykkele Thompson, defensive end Alex Jenkins and guard Nate Theaker all agreed to deals on Tuesday.
Harris, who opened the last two seasons as the Saints' top nickel cornerback before falling out of favor, has the most game experience among the group, although Bighill and Turner have also seen game action with New Orleans.
Harris has played in 21 games over two seasons, making 30 tackles and breaking up three passes. Bighill played three games for the Saints, mostly on special teams, and made one tackle; Turner was active for seven games as a rookie in 2015 and saw brief time as the team's sixth offensive lineman.
For Jenkins, who was assigned to the Saints as part of the NFL's international player program, the contract represents an accomplishment after spending all of the season on the practice squad without any possibility of playing on the active roster.
Several of the other players the Saints signed have played in games for other teams. Ikard has played in six games with three different teams, Ellis caught three passes with Jacksonville last year, Skov has played in 24 games for the San Francisco 49ers and Thompson played in one game with the New York Giants.