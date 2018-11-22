Drew Brees and the NFL's top-scoring offense didn't light up the scoreboard Thursday night in quite the record-setting pace of the past three weeks.
But they really didn't have to.
The Saints defense had their back, keeping the turnover-happy Atlanta Falcons in check in a 31-17 Thanksgiving night victory in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints (10-1) forced four turnovers and limited the Falcons to 26 yards rushing on their way to their 10th consecutive victory.
"We talk about 'prove them right' and at the same time we want to be the bullies on the block," defensive end Cam Jordan said. "When it comes down to the run defense, I think we are doing that."
Atlanta averaged just 1.6 yards per carry.
"It certainly helps when you can hold an opponent to 20-something yards," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "It helps when you know what's coming, if they are one-dimensional. That's was the case tonight."
Coupled with the 43-37 overtime victory over Atlanta in Week 3, it gave the Saints their first sweep over the Falcons since the 2015-16 season. It also eliminated the Falcons (4-7) from winning the NFC South.
This one wasn't quite the shootout the September meeting was though.
The opportunistic Saints defense made sure of that.
"Turnovers are your trump card," linebacker Demario Davis said. "That's another one of our goals to create takeaways. You get those and you can really change the game."
The third turnover — A.J. Klein's fourth-quarter interception that came after Tyeler Davison deflected a Matt Ryan pass — helped put the lid on this one. They scored five plays later on Brees' 5-yard strike to Keith Kirkwood that put the Saints ahead 31-10 with 9:27 left and started the celebration for those rooting for the black and gold in the crowd of 73,017.
It was the first career touchdown for Kirkwood. It was the third of four touchdowns on the night for Brees, who completed 15 of 22 passes for 171 yards.
Dan Arnold caught his first career touchdown reception as well, while Tommylee Lewis caught his first touchdown of the season. Austin Carr also caught a touchdown.
The one to Lewis, a 28-yarder, came on the opening drive, continuing what has been a trend for the league's hottest team that has now scored on seven of its opening drives this season.
The Falcons tried to answer, driving to the Saints' 3-yard line before Saints safety Marcus Williams came up with the first of many defensive gems. The second-year safety got through the line and swatted the ball out of the hands of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and then recovered the fumble. It was one of two momentum-swinging turnovers the Saints forced in the first half.
The second one came late in the second quarter as the Falcons were trying to close a 17-3 gap. Alex Anzalone hit Falcons receiver Julio Jones to force a fumble and Vonn Bell recovered it.
"A lot of it is effort," Payton said about the turnovers.
The Saints forced a fourth turnover in the fourth quarter when Marshon Lattimore jarred the ball loose from Calvin Ridley as he was running into the end zone.
The Saints came up short of their league-best 37.8 points per game average. That output included a 48-point average in the past three victories over the Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.
Brees threw just his second interception of the season and his first since Oct. 28 against the Minnesota Vikings.
But none of that mattered on a night when the defense was clicking.
"They’re playing with a ton of swagger and confidence and belief,” Brees said about the defense.
They recorded a season-best six sacks, including two by Jordan. Marcus Williams, P.J. Williams, Sheldon Rankins and Davis were also credited with sacks in the Saints' first Thanksgiving home game.
"For all terms and purposes, we had our Thanksgiving," Jordan said.