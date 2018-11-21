NO.saintseagles2804.111918

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton smile during a timeout during the second half Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 48-7.

Drew Brees is having one of the best seasons ever.

If he continues his pace, where would it rank among the other great seasons by other quarterbacks?

Kevin Washington and I discuss these topics and more in this week's episode of "Saints Talk".

