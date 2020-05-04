Legendary NFL coach Don Shula dies at 90

Don Shula, the steel-jawed son of Hungarian immigrants who rose from tiny Painesville, Ohio, to carve his name in professional football's record books and become both a national figure and a South Florida icon, died Monday morning.
The cause of death was not immediately known, but a source has confirmed it is not related to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Shula, an NFL head coach for 33 years and coach of the Miami Dolphins for 26 of those seasons, was exactly four months past his 90th birthday. He is the winningest coach in NFL history with a regular-season record of 328-156-6 and a postseason record of 19-17.
Shula was a father -- son Mike Shula was head coach at Alabama during 2003-06.
A grandfather.
A husband.
And while his family remembers him as a success at all three, Shula was recently asked what legacy he wanted to leave once he was gone. The man who always fiercely protected stood up for his children and players and records didn't mention any of those.
His answer was all about integrity.
"I want them to say that he won within the rules," Shula said. "That he had players that took a lot of pride in playing within the rules. And that his teams played an exciting brand of football, wide open football, that made it exciting for the fans.
"I want them to say that his players loved it, the coaches loved it, the fans loved it and I loved it -- when we won. I want them to say that we did it all the right way. Always the right way."
Shula began his coaching career in 1963 as the NFL's youngest coach. By the time he retired after the 1995 season, he was the league's winningest coach.
He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.