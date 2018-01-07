While the Saints battled the Panthers in a high stakes playoff game Sunday at the Superdome, Fox Sports first reported that one Saints player's wife was in labor, then later clarified to say she had a stomach bug.
Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reported the news about defensive tackle Tony McDaniel's wife just after the half, saying Coach Sean Payton had gone to deliver the news to McDaniel.
Andrews later clarified her report, saying McDaniel's wife was being treated for a stomach bug and that she didn't go into labor.
She also reports Tony McDaniel went to the locker room in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
McDaniel is a reserve player who was released earlier in the season and re-signed with the Saints in December.
