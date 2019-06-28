Almost two decades ago, Kwon Alexander played youth league football on Noble Mason Field in Hobson City.
On Friday, the former Oxford High standout saw himself in the 270 young athletes attending his annual free football camp on the same field, recounting the similarities as “amazing.”
“All of the little kids running around today, I just picture myself and what I was doing at their age,” said Alexander, an inside linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers.
Alexander, a fourth-round pick out of LSU in the 2015 NFL draft, remembers what it was like to be a young athlete trying to reach his lifetime goal of being in the NFL. The only difference between him and the children on the field Friday is he didn’t have the opportunity to attend a camp or showcase in his hometown when he was their age.
Most of the drills at Alexander’s camp focus on agility and speed... little do the campers know, these drills are leading up to a 40 dash race 🏃🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/Uu92BB7Zxt— Elizabeth Rhinehart Pritchett (@elizmichpritch) June 28, 2019
“We never had anything like this. We were just out here playing football,” Alexander said. “Coming back to my old stomping grounds and having a camp on this field is amazing. I hope everybody gets something out of this.”
Despite the lack of local opportunities a few years back, the game of football has fared well for Alexander and some of his childhood friends, who were in attendance at Alexander’s camp. Former Oxford teammates Trae Elston (Philadelphia Eagles) and Tae Davis (New York Giants) helped Alexander run drills and encourage the campers.
“The kids have people to look up to and can picture what we are doing and how we got here,” Alexander said, “especially around this community where there is hardly anything, so it’s great to see the kids out here having fun and looking up to us.”
And the kids have a lot to look up to. On March 13, Alexander signed a $54 million, four-year contract with the 49ers after a four-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alexander is guaranteed $27.5 million, making him the second-highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL, according to Spotrac.
While Alexander describes his financial position as a “blessing,” he attributes his large salary to a lifetime of hard work.
“I worked my whole life for this,” Alexander said. “It was just like what you work for is what you are going to get, so it’s exciting to reach my goal.”
To Alexander, the best part about being in his position is being able to support his family after they have supported him for his entire life. The support was clear at the camp Friday, as family members wore 49ers attire and carried blown up pictures of Alexander’s face.
“I’ve got my momma and whole family out here," he said. "It’s great to take a lot of stress off their shoulders."
In addition to giving back to his family, Alexander cherishes his status as a role model to the local children. While he acknowledges how difficult it is to become a professional athlete, he wants the children to know hard work and a good attitude will get them anywhere they want to go.
“It’s all about them and their mindset,” Alexander said. “Whatever they want to do in life, if they believe it, they can actually do it if they put their mind to it.”
The 49ers open the 2019 season against Tampa Bay. Despite facing his former team right off the bat, Alexander is focused on is staying healthy after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7 of last year.
“I’m taking it game by game and just being excited about life,” Alexander said.