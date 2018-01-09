The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that coach Andy Reid has named Eric Bieniemy the team's offensive coordinator.
Bieniemy replaces Matt Nagy who was named the head coach of the Chicago Bears following one season as the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs. Bieniemy is being promoted after serving five seasons under Reid as the Chiefs running backs coach.
"I've known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach," Reid said. "He's done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He's a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job."
Under Bieniemy's leadership in 2017, rookie running back Kareem Hunt earned the NFL's rushing title and a Pro Bowl berth with 1,327 rushing yards. Hunt had 10 games with 100-plus scrimmage yards. Bieniemy also mentored Jamaal Charles, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, for four seasons.
Bieniemy was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 1991 after becoming the all-time leader rusher at Colorado. He played running back for nine seasons with San Diego, Cincinnati and Philadelphia. He played for Reid in his final season with the Eagles.