Needy for Speedy: Running back powers Gamecocks past the Lumberjacks

MONTGOMERY — Jacksonville State's Matt LaRoche was an afterthought last season, but he proved to be anything but on Saturday afternoon.
“Speedy is a dog, man,” Jacksonville State offensive lineman Treylen Brown said. “I was waiting for him to break out, and he did it in a big way. He did his job so well. Yeah, it was great, great.”
The redshirt senior running back appeared in five games in 2021, carrying the ball only 11 times for 105 yards, gaining only 4 more yards on two catches.
He looked like a new player Saturday, finishing with 10 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 25 yards, all of which came after the catch, as Jacksonville State kicked off the Rich Rod era with a 42-17 win over Stephen F. Austin inside the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
The start wasn't pretty. The first three drives ended with a punt, lost fumble and an interception, respectively. In the process, Jacksonville State's offense picked up 54 yards.
LaRoche was responsible for 37 of those.
Most of his early yardage came on one play when the redshirt senior picked up 34 yards on his second carry of the game. The timing couldn’t have been more critical, considering the Gamecocks had the ball on their own 1-yard line.
LaRoche said that play, the second-longest play from scrimmage for the Gamecocks, was his favorite.
“I take the handoff, I see the hole, and I just hit it as hard as I can. … For me, I am always trying to score, so (just) trying to find an easy way to score,” LaRoche said.
LaRoche scored his first touchdown as a Gamecock, and his second collegiate score overall, when he found the end zone with 1:56 left in the second quarter at the end of an 8-yard carry. As he did most of the times he touched the ball on Saturday, LaRoche made things look both dynamic and effortless on his scoring play.
“It felt great, honestly,” LaRoche said. “It had been a long time. … I feel like my old self now.”
LaRoche was one of three running backs to see significant time Saturday, but it was clear from the first play that he is the team’s top option. The redshirt senior received four of the first five running back touches, only leaving the field, potentially for a well-deserved breather, after his 25-yard reception.
If there was any doubt, LaRoche also received 11 of the first 24 running back touches.
Fellow running back Anwar Lewis paced the Gamecocks on the ground with 100 yards on a team-high 12 carries. He also caught both his targets for 27 yards while junior Pat Jackson carried the ball eight times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Even a sudden change to the offensive line couldn’t slow LaRoche and the Gamecocks down. Starting center Zack Cangelosi suffered a left knee injury during the fifth series that ended his day early. He was replaced by starting right guard Treylen Brown who was subsequently replaced by a few different players including backup center Brock Robey and starting left guard Cam Hill.
“Right now, we don’t think it is a full ACL,” Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez said of Cangelosi. “It is just a sprain, it might be a few weeks, but he is a tough guy. We will see what happens.”
Even with a rotating cast upfront, LaRoche gained at least 44 of his yards for an average of more than 6.5 yards a carry for the remainder of the game.
Despite his strong start to the season, LaRoche sounded a bit critical of his own performance. Especially when asked if he lived up to his nickname, the one that had followed him from his pop warner days, after the game.
“Sometimes I did feel like I showed off my speed, but I feel like I got way more to show,” he said.
