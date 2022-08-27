 Skip to main content
Needy for Speedy: Running back powers Gamecocks past the Lumberjacks

Matt LaRoche

JSU running back Matt LaRoche during the Jacksonvillle State vs Stephen F. Austin game in Montgomery. Photo by Bill Wilson.

MONTGOMERY — Jacksonville State's Matt LaRoche was an afterthought last season, but he proved to be anything but on Saturday afternoon.

“Speedy is a dog, man,” Jacksonville State offensive lineman Treylen Brown said. “I was waiting for him to break out, and he did it in a big way. He did his job so well. Yeah, it was great, great.”

